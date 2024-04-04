Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards Preview

This part of the season is strange when you are a fan of a team near the bottom of the standings. Portland Trail Blazers fans can be excused for having mixed feelings about the 89-86 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. That win pretty much means that they are unlikely to improve their draft odds before the season ends.

The Washington Wizards are also having a miserable season, and it’s been in fact even more futile than the Blazers. They currently sit with the second best draft odds. They have however had a few successes recently, including a three-game win streak last week and an upset over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Both teams have injury lists longer than your arm so it’s anybody’s guess what will happen when the game tips off.

Washington Wizards (15-62) - Portland Trail Blazers (20-56) Friday, April 5 - 4:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Toumani Camara (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Justin Minaya (questionable), Ibou Badji (questionable)

Wizards injuries: Kyle Kuzma (out), Isaiah Livers (out), Bilal Coulibaly (out), Tyus Jones (out), Landry Shamet (out), Marvin Bagley III, Deni Avdija (questionable), Richaun Holmes (questionable), Johnny Davis (questionable)

SB Nation Affiliate: Bullets Forever

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

conspirator5:

If you could choose between being a Harry Potter wizard, a pinball wizard, or a Wizard of Waverly Place, which would you choose?

None of the above. Harry Potter’s world is full of grim cruelty. No thanks. I’m pretty good at pinball, but that hasn’t gotten me too far. Being even better would... not get me too far. I’m too old to know anything about the Wizard of Waverly place. I’ll go for Yen Sid, the wizard in Fantasia. Remember the Sorcerer’s Apprentice scene where Mickey tries to use magic he hasn’t fully mastered to do his chores and accidentally creates countless walking brooms carrying pails of water, resulting in an out-of-control flood? Yen Sid is the wizard Mickey is apprenticed to and the one who sorted out Mickey’s mess. He’s powerful, wise, forgiving, and rumor has it he has a mean crossover dribble. And if you haven’t gotten the inside joke, reverse the characters in Yen Sid.

azblaze:

Can you say something good about the Washington Wizards? I don’t think there’s a more depressing team in the league. They’ve won 4 of their last 8, and even that’s bad. I’ll nominate one thing... Deni Avdija. I thought he was a non-entity, but maybe he’s actually pretty good?

Well, they look to be staying in D.C. for a long time to come. If you want to read more check out the links in the What Others Are Saying section. There appears to be a framework that will allow the team to stay in the city through 2050. In short, the ownership group of the Wizard, Capitals and Mystics thought they had a deal to move the teams out of the city to suburban Virginia. Politicians in Virginia balked at the price tag, and suddenly the best option reverted back to staying in city proper. The last time I was in D.C. I just stumbled upon the arena in Chinatown. It’s right on top of a rapid transit station and is pretty easy to get to from any part of the city. Moving the teams out to the suburbs would have been a crime. Basketball is better in the city. There are certainly concerns about the details of the initial terms reached with the city, but with this uncertainty clearing up I believe that there is a chance that something great can be created in D.C., not only for the NBA and NHL but women’s professional sports too.

cwblazerfan:

Jordan Poole seems to have benefitted with his move to bench scorer, why the big change in production? Wasn’t he viewed as a scorer starting? His minutes seemed to have increased also.

Poole is very much a starter lately, and most folks in Washington have been reasonably happy with his play since the All-Star break. He’s playing mostly point guard these days, and that seems to have been a major reason why his stock is rising a bit. Some nights he’s scorer. Other nights he’s more of a creator, and he’s had some nights where he’s done a bit of both. The Wizards are very much in the mode of throwing things against the wall to see what sticks, and Poole as a primary point guard seems to be one of the things that has some legs. Of course the Wizards are probably hoping to trade him and his enormous contract, but that seems more possible with his play of late.

What Others Are Saying

It’s not a done deal yet, but Scott Gelman of WTOP News has all of the details on initial terms that will keep the Wizards and Capitals in DC until 2050.

The D.C. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the allocation of more than $500 million for renovations to Capital One Arena as part of a plan to keep the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals in the District until 2050. Under the legislation, $515 million in D.C.’s capital budget will go toward renovations to the arena and improvements to the surrounding area, including the Gallery Place building next door.

It’s not just about the Wizards and the Caps. The CEO of Monumental Sports wants Washington D.C. to be a capital of women’s professional sports.

Vishwesha Kumar of Fadeaway World comments on reports that the Magic are interested in D’Angelo Russell in the offseason.