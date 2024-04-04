Knicks’ Julius Randle To Get Season-Ending Surgery

The New York Knicks’ power forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. According to Woj, Randle has been trying to return from his injury without surgery, but was told eventually that it would be too dangerous to play again this season.

BREAKING: After two months of rehabilitation to attempt a return to the New York Knicks, All-NBA forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Yc6FJAPgp7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2024

Randle last played on January 27 when the Knicks beat the Miami Heat. Since then, he has been trying to rehab in an attempt to return for the playoffs.

Since trading for OG Annoy, New York has gone 12-2 before Randle’s injury. However, since Randle has been out, the Knicks have gone just 15-14. Randle and Anunoby have both missed time since that initial hot start, but Anunoby was able to return recently briefly before missing more time. New York is 15-2 with Anunoby since the trade, but has struggled when both miss time.

Randle has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for New York this season in his 46 starts.