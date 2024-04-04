NBA Draft Lottery: Blazers Nearly Locked Into Fifth

With last night’s Portland Trail Blazers victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Portland’s draft position is now clear. Unless either Charlotte or the San Antonio Spurs go on a late-season run, Portland will be the sole team in fifth place.

Let’s recap the new lottery positioning:

6. Toronto Raptors (23-53, 3 games ahead)

5. Portland Trail Blazers (20-56)

T3. Charlotte Hornets (18-58, 2 games behind)

T3. San Antonio Spurs (18-58, 2 games behind)

Charlotte actually needed Wednesday’s loss as much as Portland, if they wanted their best chance at the highest draft pick. If they won, it would break their tie for third with the Spurs. Now, those two teams can maintain their position if they lose their last six games.

Portland’s remaining “hope” to move up in the draft is probably the Spurs. The Hornets’ six remaining games are all against teams looking toward the playoffs. But the Spurs play both the Grizzlies and Pistons, so there is potential for a few more losses.

Portland also plays two teams out of the playoff hunt in their final games: The Houston Rockets on April 12th (likely eliminated by then), and the Wizards in Washington DC tomorrow night.