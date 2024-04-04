 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Send Your Questions for Friday’s Blazers at Wizards Game!

What’s on your mind before the Wizards game?

By Paul Navarre
NBA: Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Blazers won! On the road! That’s good, right? Tell me that’s good. Anyway, it’s off the nation’s capital for another early one against the Washington Wizards on Friday at 4:00 p.m. Pacific.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Wizards for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Hawks game.

Thanks everyone!

