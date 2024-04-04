The Definitive History of the Rip City Remix’s Hand Fruit Nation

On a sunny spring evening at the University of Portland campus last Friday, a million miles away from the Portland Trail Blazers’ soul-crushing 142-82 loss to the Miami Heat, folks at the Rip City Remix game were enjoying a lovely time.

Nestled between the Harry A. Merlo soccer field and Joe Etzel Field, where passerby could hear the crack of the bats from UP’s baseball team, 1,301 Remix fans leisurely filed into the dome of the Chiles Center. The March 29 event marked game one of the new G League franchise’s Friday/Saturday season finale series against the Santa Cruz Warriors, but also the first official summit of Portland’s newest, unlikeliest, and, perhaps, silliest fan movement.

Endearingly dubbed Hand Fruit Nation, the collection of fans, at least 60 strong in attendance, occupied a side of bleachers on the baseline. Most of the supporters donned black T-shirts displaying “HAND FRUIT NATION” in wavy print, with an old Disney-style cartoon of a happy red apple with dimples and twinkling eyes.

Hand fruit, believe it or not, is a reference to the name of a $2 item sold at the concessions of the Chiles Center. Usually an apple, hand fruit can take the form of almost any portable, personal fruit: pears, oranges, bananas. References to the item began as a goofy joke among Blazers/Remix faithful online. Soon the joke organically took on a life of its own, quickly working its way into the fabric of the franchise and becoming synonymous with the Remix’s most avid supporters.

Resembling an unorthodox tradition you might see at a minor league baseball stadium, Hand Fruit Nation has served an important function for the Remix. The fan-sparked movement helped the Blazers’ G League affiliate draw attention and start to carve out a quirky identity within the Portland community during its inaugural season.

“[We thought] it’d be really cool if our fans came up with their own thing,” Remix Director of Ticketing Jon Jensen said. “In no way did we ever think that thing would be $2 concession produce items.”

Three key characters will go down as the founders of Hand Fruit Nation: Erik Peterson, 31, a Remix season ticket holder who hosts a Remix-centric podcast; Brady Sieg, 32, who quickly became known among Remix employees as “the Hand Fruit Guy;” and Kaylie Hardin, 32, who runs a Blazers online merchandise shop and crafted the special Hand Fruit Nation Summit shirts.

They propelled the fan base forward through “Blazers Twitter”, a bustling ecosystem of diehard Blazers fans, content creators and local media that engages in Blazers banter incessantly. (Editor’s Note: almost nobody in the Blazers community calls Twitter by its new name X, so neither will this piece). The community reacts to games in real time, regularly interacts (and spars) with local media personalities like Dwight Jaynes and Danny Marang, and has developed its own culture over the years. This culture includes a litany of inside jokes, such as the bit that everyone who ever suited up for the Blazers, from Clyde Drexler to Luke Babbitt, is referred to as a “Blazers legend.”

Like a lot of things that endure on Blazers Twitter, hand fruit started as one of those inside jokes, and its exact beginning can be traced back to the Remix home opener on Nov. 17, 2023.

Peterson walked around the Chiles Center during the Remix’s home opener against the South Bay Lakers more observant and curious than most fans. A Rip City lifer, Peterson launched his podcast, “Kenny’s G League,” last summer as a casual project in anticipation of the Remix’s first season. With four episodes already live and more content to fill at the opener, that’s when he was struck by the strange, mysterious wording of “hand fruit” on the concessions menu, so he shared his amusement to Twitter.

At the Remix games you can buy “hand fruit” for 2 dollars pic.twitter.com/aT4X420Z2p — Uncle Rik City Remix (@ShoozumOops) November 18, 2023

“I didn’t think it was that funny,” Peterson said with a laugh. “But I thought it was a little bit funny.”

Blazers Twitter joined in the amusement, laughing at the oddity of the phrase and speculating, “What is a hand fruit?” So Peterson doubled down on the bit, bought a hand fruit at the next game and reported back to his followers that it was an orange, promising for future updates.

Sieg was one of the people on Twitter who enjoyed Peterson’s hand fruit coverage. He didn’t know Peterson personally, but he picked up the baton. The following weekend, Sieg showed up to the Chiles Center in a simple white shirt that read: “I’m here for the hand fruit.”

It was an apple today paired very well with a Coors pic.twitter.com/umKSbYtnf0 — Bradford Lillardton (@BradfordLillard) November 25, 2023

“Hand Fruit Nation is growing,” Sieg wrote in the comments of the post on Nov. 24, coining the name.

Not only did Sieg’s post provide the Bill Schonely/Rip City origin moment of Hand Fruit Nation, but more importantly, it gave the joke more momentum and staying power.

“It kind of just snowballed from there,” Hardin recalled.

“Every week that there was a home stand, more and more people were talking about it,” Sieg added. “... People started [to be like], ‘Oh this is a thing on niche Remix Twitter.’”

Of course, going viral on “niche Remix Twitter,” isn’t the same as going viral in the broader sense of the term. Sieg estimated Remix Twitter probably encompasses about 100 to 200 regulars. However, Remix Twitter often spills over into Blazers Twitter, a much larger pool of thousands of fans. And Hand Fruit Nation began catching the attention of prominent Blazers figures who boosted exposure.

Following the Remix’s 103-99 win over the Stockton Kings on Dec. 7, Blazers reporter Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report reported that Remix Head Coach Jim Moran ended his postgame media availability by shouting out Hand Fruit Nation.

“I did not expect anyone that works for the team for any capacity to ever realize that fans had a weird little inside joke going on,” Peterson said.

Hand Fruit Nation had also made a fan of Blazers television reporter Brooke Olzendam. At a Dec. 21 game at the Moda Center, Sieg gifted an “I’m here for the hand fruit” shirt to Olzendam while she was on set alongside Michael Holton. Sieg posted video of the exchange to Twitter. Then Olzendam reposted it, including “#HandFruitNation” in the caption. The video reached over 20,000 impressions (notice Sieg’s customized “Hand Fruit Honeycrisp” jersey in the video, No. 2 for $2).

Honeycrisp in the back, handfruit in the front pic.twitter.com/fdB7L9nAMY — Bradford Lillardton (@BradfordLillard) December 22, 2023

The day before the Olzendam video, Hardin entered the hand fruit game in earnest. A Remix season ticket holder alongside Peterson, her boyfriend of six years, Hardin had been working on a hand fruit shirt design basically since Peterson’s season-opening post. On Dec. 20, that shirt finally dropped on her E-commerce site Basket Ghoul, which has garnered a solid following on Blazers Twitter since its launch in 2022.

Hardin’s fast journey from a self-described “goth kid” from Florida who disliked sports to the operator of a niche Blazers site and the stewardess of a fruit-fueled sports fan base is worth another article in itself. Her one-woman operation features unique Blazers merchandise that she designs and churns out one by one with equipment at home, including a singular heat press. Some notables from the catalog include Toumania hoodies, stickers and mugs of Evan Turner flipping the bird, and a shirt displaying the joyous group interview after Jerami Grant’s buzzer beater versus Phoenix last season. That shirt is still Hardin’s biggest hit, selling about 100 orders and getting featured on the Blazers broadcast (the broadcast crew ordered about 20 for themselves).

Now she had provided an accessible uniform for those out there wanting to join Hand Fruit Nation, selling about 50 of that first batch.

“She just gave it more of like a professional artist feel,” said Sieg, who immediately ordered two of the shirts for his wife and him.

One month. That’s all it took, from Peterson’s spontaneous post in mid-November to about mid-December, for Hand Fruit Nation to firmly establish itself. Then it grew stronger as the season went along. Moran and Olzendam were pictured wearing the Basket Ghoul shirts. Sieg threw out Remix shirts at a game in a banana suit. The fan section of season ticket holders started to be referred to as the Produce Section, the Chiles Center as the Fruit Bowl.

“The fact that this wasn’t some viral marketing campaign, or something that the Blazers planned as this funny thing that was gonna blow up, and it happened totally organically, is why people are gravitating toward it,” said Highkin, who delivered the Basket Ghoul shirt to Moran and snapped the photo.

Co-Signed ✅



—

Hear from Portland Trail Blazer’s Head Coach, Chauncey Billups, as he talks the benefits of having a G League team and the growth of young players. Also big ups to #HandFruitNation pic.twitter.com/9jpXM9EYtr — Rip City Remix (@ripcityremix) January 19, 2024

But the Remix loved the fan engagement and wanted to lean into it without spoiling the natural momentum and appeal, Jensen said, so they started making little hand fruit references through social media and promotional emails.

As director of ticketing, Jensen, 33, is part of a small group of seven full-time workers within the Remix’s business operations who were tasked with making the franchise happen this season on an accelerated timeline and building its brand. Possessing a “start-up mentality,” Jensen said the group’s primary goal was to be operational by the season opener. After accomplishing that, he said the franchise’s overarching season-long initiative was to connect with and establish a role within the community.

The Remix business operations staff put on special-theme nights and made the product cheap and accessible for families, complete with free parking and a popular bouncy house in the Kids Zone. They also attended a Portland Pickles game before the season for inspiration. The Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat team that plays at Southeast Portland’s Walker Stadium in front of a 1,500-capacity crowd, have set a successful business model for promoting minor league sports. The franchise has done it with a great game day atmosphere, novelty pickle merchandise and a strong, hilarious social media presence led by celebrity mascot Dillon T. Pickle, fitting perfectly into the “Keep Portland Weird” mold.

“That was what we were hoping for is that the Portland aspect of our fan base would come out in some way,” Jensen said.

Hand Fruit Nation checked that box in flying colors, with most of the people interviewed in this piece citing the Pickles as a reference point for Hand Fruit Nation.

“One thing I think that fans will realize with the G league is that the players will change year over year,” Jensen said. “So having something like Hand Fruit Nation that can stand year over year, creates and builds that continuity from season to season.”

The Hand Fruit Nation Summit last week coronated the connection between hand fruit fans and the Remix organization.

Coordinated with the help of Jensen, the event was orchestrated by Hardin and Seth Morrigan, a Blazers super fan better known by his Twitter handle, “Sheriff of Portland.” Morrigan bought a batch of bleacher tickets from Jensen, then resold them as part of a special deal: For $30 dollars, fans could get a courtside bleacher seat (sold at a face value of $10) and a Basket Ghoul Hand Fruit Nation T-shirt with a new design (sold at $20 instead of the usual $30). The summit was one last chance for the Blazers Twitter community to get together in person, as well as one of the last chances for people to see the Remix in their first season.

FIRST ANNUAL HAND FRUIT NATION SUMMIT, MARCH 29 @ 6PM — @ripcityremix VS SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS. $30 FOR A SEAT IN THE PRODUCE SECTION + AN EXCLUSIVE HAND FRUIT NATION SHIRT. ~link in comments to rsvp #ripcity #ripcityremix #handfruitnation #pdx pic.twitter.com/ZyhdirZjkI — kaylie “TOUMANIAC” hardin (@basketghoul) February 19, 2024

After Morrigan initially bought 20 tickets, 60 people RSVP’d for the event, with the deal expanding to include the chance to shoot free throws after the game. Morrigan, 45, said they probably could’ve sold more tickets, but they ran out of bleacher space and didn’t want people separated.

The Remix lost the game 131-124, and they lost the game the following day, ending their first season. In a pregame address to the crowd at the finale, Moran thanked the fans and Hand Fruit Nation for all the support in year one.

Going forward, there have been speculative talks about an official shirt collaboration between Basket Ghoul and the Remix, organized game day meet-ups for Hand Fruit Nation and another Hand Fruit Nation Summit. Sieg is also on a one-man quest to get the opportunity to shoot a halfcourt shot at the Chiles Center in his banana suit.

Above all, the major players — Peterson, Hardin, Sieg and the Remix — vowed to keep Hand Fruit Nation going into next season and beyond.

“[Hand Fruit Nation] is bigger than any silly thing that we did to contribute to it,” Hardin said. “It’s nice that we might be acknowledged as part of the beginning of it, but I feel like already this belongs to the community.”