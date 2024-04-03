Hornets Win Tanking Skirmish by Losing to Blazers, 86-89

It’s probably confirmation bias, but it was hard to shake the feeling that neither the Portland Trail Blazers nor the Charlotte Hornets were particularly interested in winning this game. The more logical explanation? Both teams — bad to begin with — were missing multiple key players, forced to play waiver wire pickups and G-Leaguers to fill out the roster. But as long jumper after long jumper careened off and with the scoreboard stuck firmly in the 70s deep into the fourth quarter, you were reminded that this was, in whatever way you describe it, a showdown between two tanking teams.

As a writer, it’s not easy to watch games, then provide thoughtful analysis right after. More than picking off individual plays, you’re looking for the context of those plays, the subtle threads of connection between what happened right now and what you think you saw 17 minutes ago. It’s mentally exhausting. You second-guess yourself a lot, wishing you had a council of three other hoops heads to gut check that, yes, the thing you think is happening is actually happening.

That becomes almost impossible with games like tonight. What trends are we supposed to be spotting? What overarching basketball philosophy is represented when Jabari Walker whiffs his seventh layup against Aleksej Pokuševski, or when Brandon Miller is half-heartedly jab-stepping Ashton Hagans? It’s no knock on these players - representing the best 0.000003% of people on the planet in their craft - but for an NBA fan it feels a bit like watching Survivor when every contestant is afraid of the dark, prone to anxiety, and gets hangry after going without food for two hours. It’s a rough watch.

The result: Portland broke a 10-game losing streak, and now are two games “behind” the Hornets (and Spurs) for third-best lottery odds. With six games left, making up that ground seems like a tall order, as it would be for the Raptors, who are 3.5 games behind the Blazers for fifth-best lottery odds. The most likely outcome is now (and remains) that Portland keeps those fifth-best odds as the season closes.

Box Score

Some Things I Noticed

Deandre Ayton was being very intentionally pushed out of low block position early in the game. Understandably, he was then taking long twos that were not only open, but are also comfortable and an important part of his shot diet. At times, it felt like it was out of obligation, his decision-making almost entirely focused on the perimeter while knowing the inside stuff had been taken away. Maybe that’s not true, but if it was, that’s problematic and something that both he and the coaching staff should be aware of and work on. Despite that, he finished with another box score stunner of 24 and 16 on 12-22 shooting, and if that’s what a “bad” Ayton game looks like moving forward, the Blazers will take it.

Jabari Walker has a lot of work to do on his finishing. No fewer than four times in the first half — then several more times in the second — Walker either had a great move to get to the rim, or found himself open on a cut, then blew the gimme. Then he blew a wide-open dunk that bounced nearly 90 feet to the opposite baseline. Granted, some of those finishes would have required elite body control, but that’s the kind of thing you can work on as you get NBA experience. Each of the combination of proprioception, core strength, and fine motor control are trainable, and Walker would be wise to work on all three if he wants to have a long NBA career. And while Walker had less offensive success then he could have, had he not blown a half dozen bunnies, he broke his career-high in rebounding in the third quarter and kept adding to it, finishing with 22 boards and a respectable 14 points that almost papered over the fact that it took 17 shots to get them. JT Thor and Davis Bertans seems disinterested in putting a body on him at any point, and it showed.

Scoot Henderson got the better of the match-up between him and Brandon Miller, but to my eye he still didn’t look as aggressive as he could have been. Yes, shooting over 50% from the field and from deep for 22 points and 10 dimes is good, but yes, he could have done more against the zombie Hornets. Criticism aside, there was one particular drive in the second half where he darted into the thick of the defense, a choice very few NBA players would have made in the first place, contorted his body, avoided the outstretched arms of three defenders, and finished. Plays like those are what make you think “yeah, he can be something” more than the 22 points on decent efficiency alone can.

Not gonna lie: it was cool to see Poku out on an NBA court again for the Hornets after being unceremoniously waived by the Thunder in February. When he got fouled and went to the line, I said aloud “IS THAT POKU??” to which my wife responded, “I don’t know what a Poku is.” Touche, Cassie. He’s talented dude and I wouldn’t be shocked for him to stick in the NBA.

Highlights

Next Up

Portland hits the beltway to face the Washington Wizards in DC on Friday April 5 at 4pm Pacific.