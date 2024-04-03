Recap: Blazers Can’t Resist Beating Hornets, 89-96

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a 10-game losing streak, holding on late to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 89-86 on the road Wednesday.

Offense was hard to come by on both ends of the floor and both teams struggled to gain any comfortable separation. In the final minutes, Scoot Henderson and Jabari Walker both had buckets when they were needed most to help seal the victory.

Neither team really wanted to win the game, and the meager lot of players that both sides deemed healthy and available enough to scrounge into an NBA lineup seemed indicative of that effort. The Blazers were down just about every rotation mainstay save for Henderson and Deandre Ayton, and the Hornets were in pretty much the same boat, with fellow rookie Brandon Miller shaking off a bum wrist to at least provide fans with the (perhaps at one time) anticipated matchup between the second and third overall picks of the 2023 NBA draft (Scoot did not play when Charlotte visited town earlier this year).

Henderson got the better of the head-to-head duel, finding rhythm with his jumper early and finishing with 22 points, 10 assists and a steal. Miller was defended well by Rayan Rupert and Delano Banton throughout the night and struggled with his outside shot, finishing with 21 points and 3 rebounds.

Walker took a while to find his scoring touch - including an epic full-court rim-check for the ages - but was an absolute menace on the glass, ending up with 14 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. Ayton didn’t have his strongest outing of the season, but still chipped in a double-double with 24 points and 15 boards.

Portland hadn’t won a game since against the Atlanta Hawks back on March 13 - they now improve to 20-56 as the team continues to fulfill its obligations to participate in basketball games and little more.

Box Score

Up Next

The Blazers will get a day off before heading to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards Friday evening at 4 p.m. Pacific.