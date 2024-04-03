Charlotte Hornets To Replace Head Coach Steve Clifford

The Charlotte Hornets announced that head coach Steve Clifford will step down at the end of the season, and move into a front office role. This will end his second stint with the organization, after a run from 2013-18. Clifford will finish the season as coach, including Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, where both teams are positioning themselves for the draft lottery

Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford announced today that he will step down from his role as head coach when his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season. Clifford will serve as head coach for the team’s seven remaining games and is expected to move into an advisory role with the front office next season. The Hornets will begin their search for a new head coach immediately. “This is the appropriate time for me to step down,” said Clifford. “I believe this is best for me and the organization. I’m excited about the future of the Hornets – our young core of players, Jeff’s leadership of our basketball operations and Rick and Gabe’s vision for the organization. I want to thank all the Hornets players and staff for their work the past two seasons and our Hornets fans for their continued support of our team.”

Clifford owns the most wins for a head coach in Charlotte’s franchise history, with 241. In his current stint with the team, the Hornets have a 45-112 record over two seasons.