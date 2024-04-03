Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups Elected Into Naismith Hall of Fame

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player. Reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Billups will join Vince Carter in the elite group, and further names will be announced Saturday.

Billups spent 17 years in the NBA, playing for seven teams. He was a five-time All Star, as well as the 2004 Finals MVP with Detroit. He is in his third season as Portland’s head coach, but the first season officially being branded as a full rebuild season, following the trade of All-Star Damian Lillard. His record as a head coach is 79-160, a .331 win percentage.

Former Portland Trail Blazer Walter Davis, who passed away last fall, is among the remaining finalists.