Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview

In what may become known as the tankiest game of all time, the Portland Trail Blazers slink into Charlotte to face the Hornets in a game neither team wants to win.

I take that back: the PLAYERS want to win, but neither franchise does. These teams have combined for fewer wins than the Houston Rockets have by themselves, and oh brothers and sisters, they are STOKED about it... the organizations, not the players. Which is what’s weird about tanking: NBA players are so competitive (save for the Jontay Porter’s of the world) that you literally have to make them sit out with fake injuries before they’d be willing to lose on purpose. Even Dalano Banton isn’t okay with losing, nor should be be. For those of us who like basketball, that’s a good thing. But when games like this come along - with injury reports the size of CVS receipts and both teams locked in a sweaty battle for slightly better lottery odds - you can’t help but wonder at what point do the players roll their eyes and mentally check out even when you want them to play hard.

I reckon this will be something both Portland’s and Charlotte’s fanbases will have a long time to consider as neither team looks close to contention and this year’s draft being called by some as the worst in history... which means we’d better buckle up, because I don’t think the end of this season will bring an end to the tanking.

Portland Trail Blazers (19-56) vs. Charlotte Hornets (18-57) - Wed. April 3 - 4pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Jerami Grant, Justin Minaya, (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III (out).

Hornets injuries: Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams (questionable); Vasa Micić (doubtful); LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, Cody Martin, Mark Williams, (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since the European hornet was “accidentally” introduced to North American in the 1800s (we know that Big Hornet was just pushing its agenda!), we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From Flippyshot:

How bad will the Blazers have to play to lose to the Hornets?

I mean... pretty bad. And given how many of the Blazers’ best players are unavailable, I’d say it’s a definite possibility! It’s kind of a shame, because both of these teams at full strength would be kind of fun. LaMelo Ball is a great watch, and Brandon Miller has had about as strong of a rookie campaign as anyone could have hoped for. Maybe the better answer is: given the players available, the Blazers actually don’t have to play that poorly to lose.

From Knack:

Which team wants the win less?

It’s truly a tanking tour de force, getting into undeniable force vs. immovable object territory... but that’s why we play the games! The thrill of knowing either team could persevere and lose in the end against all odds is what makes it all worth it.

From MyTravelTrailer:

As of today, would you prefer Brandon Miller if he was still available at the draft or Scoot Henderson?

Henderson. Brandon Miller will be a good NBA player, has obviously had the better individual season, and there’s a lot to like about his game. But it’s way too early to tell what Scoot’s final form will be, and that promise is what will keep me feeding at the trough of Henderson for the next few seasons at least.

From PDXBuckeye:

What’s the point? The goal will be to lose again next season. Wasted three seasons now on this team. I checked out a month ago. Seriously doubting engaging at all next season.

That’s very fair. I completely understand that, and anyone else who feels that way has every right to. I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, the point is to watch individual players grow, evolve, and get better. I have had more fun watching the last few months of Blazers basketball than I did when Dame was ramming his head against a brick wall over and over with subpar teammates. That’s not hyperbole, that’s the truth, but that’s only my truth and it doesn’t have to be for anyone else.

Accepting that this team won’t be competitive for several more years is at once both terrifying and liberating. Given the NBA ecosystem - and given Portland, Oregon is not a place most NBA athletes want to be - this is the only way the team can have a chance to be really, really good again. Therefore, the point for me is to watch for the flashes, the growth, and the upsets of other teams. Also, there’s nothing wrong with seeing that and peacing out. I get it.

About the Opponent

Tangentially related to the Hornets, but Chuck Schilken of The Los Angeles Times brings a story about Russell Westbrook taking offense to a Charlotte fan calling him “Westbrick”:

“I got kids, don’t disrespect my name,” Westbrook can be heard telling the fan, who Grandison reported had been “chirping” at the player during the first half... “Understanding what Westbrook means. Understanding how important that is to my dad, my grandfather, my family. It’s very important. It’s something I stand on, and respect is a big thing that I value. So the moment that line gets crossed, I won’t allow it no more. I stood for it for years. Now that my son is old enough to know what’s going on and asking me, ‘Hey, Dad, what does that mean?’ Now I gotta stand on it.”

Jared Weiss of The Athletic (subscription required) shares about how trade deadline acquisition Grant Williams sees his place in Charlotte: