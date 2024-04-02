The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 10 straight games after losing to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:
Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 28 (previously No. 26)
It truly seems like Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers don’t care anymore, as they once again lost by 60 points on Friday to the Heat. Portland is now responsible for three of the nine largest margins of defeats in NBA history.
There really isn’t much else to say about the Blazers at this point.
Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 29 (previously No. 27)
It takes some heart to lose by literally 60 points one game, then turn around and put up a hard-fought effort against a top-tier playoff team the next time out. So, kudos to the Blazers, whose anemic offense only generated 98 points per 100 possessions this week.
Zach Harper, The Athletic: No. 30 (previously No. 28)
My favorite Blazer of the season: Anfernee Simons
I really wanted this to be Scoot Henderson, but it will probably have to wait until next season. The chaos agent in me wanted it to be Deandre Ayton because he got iced in and couldn’t attend a game, and we later found out that “Domin-Ayton” was sleeping on an air mattress for months. But the answer here is Simons. He’s been an even better playmaker while remaining the same scorer despite Damian Lillard not being around. Simons is so good and so fun.
