The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 10 straight games after losing to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 28 (previously No. 26)

It truly seems like Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers don’t care anymore, as they once again lost by 60 points on Friday to the Heat. Portland is now responsible for three of the nine largest margins of defeats in NBA history. There really isn’t much else to say about the Blazers at this point.

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 29 (previously No. 27)

It takes some heart to lose by literally 60 points one game, then turn around and put up a hard-fought effort against a top-tier playoff team the next time out. So, kudos to the Blazers, whose anemic offense only generated 98 points per 100 possessions this week.

Zach Harper, The Athletic: No. 30 (previously No. 28)