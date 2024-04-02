We’d Love Your Questions for Blazers vs. Hornets!

Almost as exciting as a sunny, warm April day in Portland is getting your questions answered at Blazer’s Edge, this time for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets preview!

In short: what questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Wednesday, April 3) 4pm matchup between Portland and Charlotte?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Hornets/Blazers game preview.

Reminder: Your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game so we can share the preview early on game day.

As always, thank you for your help. See you in the comments!