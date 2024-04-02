Would Purdue Center Zach Edey Be Worth Drafting for the Trail Blazers?

One of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Portland Trail Blazers is their bounty of upcoming draft picks. In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Blazers will have their own lottery pick, almost certainly a first-rounder from the Golden State Warriors besides. They have a couple second-round picks incoming as well, making up for the one they’re shipping out to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Those selections will take center stage as June 26th and 27th approach. Unsurprisingly, Blazers fans are looking for an early start on the proceedings. That includes one Blazer’s Edge Reader who’s high on center Zach Edey from Purdue. He’s been ultra-impressive the past two seasons. Could he make an impact in Portland?

Dear Dave, Zach Edey just had a sensational performance in a win against Gonzaga, posting 27 points and 14 rebounds. I know he’s a plodding center a la old school bigs, but doesn’t he deserve to be higher on draft boards than he is? Could Portland benefit from those sleeping on Edey and nab him with their latter pick? If so, what might he provide the Blazers that they need? Blazers Fan Since 90

For those not familiar with the Boilermakers big man, he stands 7’4, weighs a legit 300 lbs, and averaged 25.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 62.4% from the field.

Edey offers several things for fans to love. His height and size are inarguable. He has a soft touch around the rim. Every potential growth step in college he’s taken, excelling at each stage despite only picking up the game seriously in high school. He’s a two-time Player of the Year, clearly the best center at the NCAA level.

Scouts aren’t sold on him being able to contribute in the NBA, though. Frankly, neither am I. The game has evolved over the last 10-15 years. Teams use the entire floor on every play. Edey’s size is impressive, but his speed isn’t.

If you look at Edey’s highlights, they feature him catching the ball at a standstill, then using his body to leverage enough space for an open look within 6 feet of the rim. It’s very old-school. It’s also happening against defenses that aren’t equipped to stop the entry pass to a 7’4 player and defenders he’s a head taller than. Neither of those will remain true in the pros.

In the NBA, Edey will not have room to camp in the lane, nor will he be able to receive the ball there without defenders interfering. Instead he’ll be tasked with setting screens, rolling to the basket, catching on the move, and then pulling up for the jumper or negotiating his way past defenders to the rim. Those options are not in his arsenal.

The story gets worse on defense. From what we’ve seen, it’s hard to imagine Edey jumping out to cover opposing screen plays and then getting back into the lane to stop his own man from rolling to the bucket ahead of him. Envisioning him switching onto professional guards on the perimeter is even worse. Nor is he likely to dart out to the three-point arc to close on a shooter, then retreat to the lane for the rebound.

There’s precent for taller, slower centers playing in the league still. Nikola Jokic isn’t exactly fleet of foot. But Edey and Jokic are universes apart skills-wise. Jokic is the best passing big man in the game and can hit three-pointers at a near-average level, at least. Edey can’t open up the floor in either way. Instead he closes it down.

I meant what I said about Edey stepping up to challenges, though. If a team—including the Blazers—wanted to take a flyer on him with a low pick, that’s fine. But I’m not arguing with anyone who thinks Edey will have a hard time making it in the league and I certainly wouldn’t advocate using a decent first-round pick on him at this point. 20-30 years ago it would be a different discussion, but the game is too fast and mobile for Edey to play comfortably in it. He’d likely be exposed as much as celebrated, and the road to overcome that would be long.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to as many as possible!