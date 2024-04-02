Trail Blazers May Move Away from ROOT Sports for TV Broadcasts

The Portland Trail Blazers may explore different options for televising their 2024-25 season. A report by local media member Danny Marang [subscription required] suggests that changes at current provider ROOT Sports, plus overall shifts in the broadcasting marketplace, may propel Portland to look for new outlets for their broadcasts.

Marang points out that Comcast/Xfinity, a prominent local cable company, moved ROOT and its Blazers broadcasts to a high-tier package option before the current season started, resulting in cable bill increases of up to $36 per month for subscribers who wished to follow the Blazers. This increase may have contributed to viewership declining by half this year.

At the same time, ROOT Sports has been acquired entirely by the Seattle Mariners, who may not have the same interest in retaining broadcasts from—and paying rights fees to—their NBA brethren in Portland. The age of the contract between the Blazers and ROOT, a four-year deal which began in 2021, opens up the possibility for renegotiation or change.

Marang suggests that over-the-air broadcast partners—like Fox 12, KOIN, or KGW—may make more sense for the franchise, considering their greater potential market penetration compared to a niche cable network like ROOT. He also suggests that an in-house streaming option for games may be on the drawing board, similar to the model the Utah Jazz currently follow.

The money quote from the article:

Expect there to be a pretty drastic shift in how Trail Blazers games are delivered to you as a fan going into next season. As it stands today, if I were placing bets - I’d lean towards most if not all of the Trail Blazers inventory being on a platform outside of ROOT SPORTS and being significantly more readily available to fans.

Stay tuned throughout the summer as this story evolves.