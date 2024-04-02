Blazers’ Dalano Banton Continues Hot Streak vs. Magic

Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton has been arguably the biggest reason to watch the team as the season wraps up.

Last week alone, Banton recorded career-highs with 31 points and nine assists against the Atlanta Hawks and recorded averages of 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He responded on Monday with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench in a 104-103 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“My teammates were putting me in position to get open shots, get downhill, and play to my strengths,” Banton said postgame. “The coaching staff and C.B. (Chauncey Billups) definitely just making me play to my strengths, coming off screens, get downhill, coming off handoffs, coming off wides, I feel like I am in position to be aggressive with a lot of guys out. Like he said before, the leash get shorter and the mistakes you get to make cut down. I am just trying to piece it together for 48 minutes.”

Banton has taken advantage of the opportunity with teammates Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the sidelines. He’s building a case to be part of the team’s rotation next season if the team chooses to accept his $2.1 million option.

But Banton isn’t just doing it on the offensive end. He’s also shown progress in his defense as well.

“Chauncey is holding me accountable on both sides of the floor,” Banton said. “I can’t get back cut and I got back cut in the first half. I think the second block came off another back cut so it is staying with the play. It is just knowing if he scored that, it was over for me. He would have gotten on me about that back cut. Chauncey holds us all accountable…not just me. He makes us play hard. We know what is required from him. We know if we leave it all out on the floor, that he won’t have much to say about your play, because he knows you played as hard as you can. We know what he wants.”

After being acquired via trade midseason, Banton has fit the Blazers like a glove with his tenacity and effort, something the team needs in a rebuilding year. There’s hope that by paying it forward, Banton’s efforts won’t go unnoticed and will pay off once the team has more time to jell together and get healthier.

Banton and the Blazers are back in action on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.