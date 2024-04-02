Blazers’ Dalano Banton: ‘We’re Not OK With Losing’

The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 10 consecutive games after falling to the Orlando Magic 104-103 on Monday night in central Florida.

While the Blazers aren’t particularly fixated on the results, that doesn’t mean they are content with losing.

“We were kind of doing what Coach speaks to us,” Dalano Banton said postgame. “We are not okay with losing, but we want to play to our terms. We want to go out and fight. I feel like especially after that last game, coming in with that mentality. We can never give up. We can never let our foot off the gas. That is not who we are.”

After losing by 60 to the Miami Heat on Friday, it was important for the Blazers to come in with a different mentality against the Magic, and it was clear that was the case when Portland overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.

“Whether we lose 10 straight, we are going to fight every night…we are not going to let nobody come in and roll over on us,” Banton said. “I feel that was the biggest thing even being down 15 and knowing where we came from last game. We feel like we are not going for that no more. I feel like we have a lot of pieces that can help us win games. We just need to put it together for 48 minutes.”

While the Blazers ultimately fell short of snapping their losing streak, they can leave Florida knowing they put their best foot forward in Orlando and competed with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Blazers’ next attempt to snap their losing streak comes on Wednesday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.