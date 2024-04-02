Chauncey Billups Praises Blazers After ‘Really Good’ 4th Quarter vs. Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers fought hard, but ultimately fell 104-103 to the Orlando Magic on Monday night at the Kia Center.

The Blazers were trailing by 15 at one point, but clawed back thanks to strong ball movement. Coach Chauncey Billups spoke about the effort the team had in the fourth quarter.

“I thought it was a really good fourth quarter for us. I thought we finally got into the rhythm of moving the ball. That’s an elite defense. Their size really bothered us at the rim, you know. When we were just trying to get layups they just got to double pump. We’ve got to come with these crazy shots. So, man, it was just... we moved the ball. We kind of didn’t let them set their defense up. We got a little too stagnant in the third quarter, you know, but those defenses make you do that sometimes. I thought just picking it up, our offensive energy picked up and gave us some confidence. You know, some guys stepped up and made big shots for us, some big plays. And you know, it always just comes down to little things you know. People look at [it] and say ‘Dang, one point game,’ but there’s so many small things you look back and say ‘Dang, I wish I had a do over there.’ A lot of things like that.”

The Blazers ultimately had a chance to win after the Magic failed to connect on Paolo Banchero’s last shot. With the game on the line, the ball was in Scoot Henderson’s hands, but he was unable to make headway in the paint. He kicked it out to Deandre Ayton for the final shot, but it didn’t reach the bottom of the net.

“I mean it was not a good possession, you know,” Billups said. “Scoot went to the basket. I thought maybe there was some contact there. Maybe he got fouled, but you know it is what it is. You’re playing against one of the best defenses in the league. There’s going to be some physicality. You’ve got to know that going into that area. But, at the end of the day, we give D.A. (Deandre Ayton) a pretty much wide open 15-foot shot, which is money, you know. I couldn’t have drawn up a play any better than that to get a guy like that a good shot, so we’ll live with that.”

Ayton had the look and nearly made a shot that would have ended the team’s nine-game losing streak. But at this point in the season, results aren’t paramount. But the Blazers can walk away from the end of the game knowing they played well and had a chance to beat a playoff-bound Magic squad in their own building.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.