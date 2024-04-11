Send Your Questions for Friday’s Rockets vs. Blazers Game!

One last home game. The Blazers will wrap up their home schedule against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday. This will be my last preview of the season before Brandon wraps it up for an early one on Sunday.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Rockets for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Thursday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Hawks game.

Thanks everyone!