Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready to face the Golden State Warriors near the end of a long 2023-24 season, we are once again reminded: competitive basketball isn’t supposed to be like this. Our rooting interests are supposed to be clean, straightforward, and unencumbered by anything other than a blind loyalty to the correct-colored laundry. As a wise man once said with a face covered in paint: you gotta support the team.

And yet, here we Blazers fans awkwardly stand between wanting Portland to beat the snot out of a conference rival, but understanding that, with a faint glimmer of hope to move up in the NBA lottery odds, a loss might be better.

It turns out rooting for a win has an added incentive, even in these tanktastic times: the Blazers own the Warriors’ top-4 protected pick this year. Given the Warriors are just a half game behind the Lakers for 10th and one game behind the Kings for 9th, every game that makes it less likely for them to escape the play-in helps push the Blazers’ pick a little higher.

The big story for the Warriors is that they’re hitting their stride and finding health at the right time. Winning eight of their last nine, their squad is mostly healthy and it’s hard to deny the institutional memory that comes with a core of players spending over a decade together. Draymond Green, historically and currently the backbone of Golden State’s defense, has been shooting a career-best 40% from deep (albeit on low volume), including 5-7 from three in their most recent win over the Lakers that constituted the entirety of his shot diet. That’s right: he didn’t attempt a single shot inside the arc.

The Warriors have everything to play for, and despite their many flaws, it’s getting close enough to the playoffs to assume they won’t play with their food. While a Blazers win would be rad (and is the rare win that wouldn’t be a complete negative to their draft picks), it’s probably not worth holding your breath for.

Portland Trail Blazers (21-58) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-35) - Thu. April 10 - 7pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III (out).

Warriors injuries: Draymond Green, Dario Saric (questionable).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since chewing gum was invented in the late 1840s, we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From MacContract:

The Road Warriors or The Ultimate Warrior?

While I respect the Legion of Doom, I feel like The Ultimate Warrior is the correct choice here. I mean, look at this guy!!

If you were to Google “what did 1988 look like?” this is the second image that would come up, right behind a picture of George Michael performing “Faith.” For that reason alone, he wins.

From FlyingBirds:

This question is specifically for the warriors: Why did you have to win so many games?

I do want to remind us that earlier in the season we were worried the Warriors would be SO bad that they’d jump up in the lottery and keep their top-4 protected pick! And really, even if their pick ends up at, say, 15th rather than 13th, it doesn’t really matter that much in the grand scheme of things. What’s assured is that the Blazers will have one lottery pick (almost certainly a top-6 pick) and another mid-first round pick, which is more than enough certainty for Cronin and company to make whatever decisions they need to make ahead of the draft or any potential offseason deals.

About the Opponent:

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (subscription required) makes the case for why this Warriors team is better than it was last year:

Draymond’s two suspensions destabilized this season, but even that was not comparable to his punching of Poole in training camp last season. The Warriors could’ve been a 50-win team this season if they didn’t have that 10-11 slog through the games Draymond missed due to his two suspensions in the first half of the season. But at this point, even if it sounds crass, that’s just the cost of being in the Draymond business these days, and as I always say, he’s still worth it. The Poole incident last season, however, was nothing the Warriors (or Poole) could just shake off. A title-defense season? No, the punch turned everything into a seven-month crisis that couldn’t be fully dealt with until the end of the season. Then when Poole was traded for Paul last summer, which discarded Poole’s huge contract and gave the Warriors the flexibility of CP3’s non-guaranteed contract for next season, it also simply added a better player.

Gabe Fernandez of SFGate claims that while the Warriors have been playing better, their hopes at making it beyond the play-in are tenuous at best:

The most important of Golden State’s three required wins is on Friday, against New Orleans. The Warriors and Pelicans are currently 1-1 against one another this season, so the winner of that game will hold the tiebreaker, and could potentially launch the Dubs to the sixth seed, where the Louisiana-based team currently resides. Losing once wouldn’t even be the end of the world for the Warriors, although they’d certainly need a lot more help from their fellow Western Conference rivals and it would mean the Dubs couldn’t escape the play-in. They could still feasibly leap the Lakers with two wins, and even surpass the Kings if Sacramento loses out. The irony of that outcome is that Golden State would be rewarded with playing a crucial postseason game away from home.

Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News makes the opposite claim, and writes that the 8th seed - and therefore a slightly easier path out of the play-in - is still very much in play for Golden State: