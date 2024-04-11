Could the Wheel Save the NBA Draft?

Last Monday we answered a Mailbag question about fixing the NBA Draft Lottery. That column brought a few responses, including a follow-up question about implementing a radical new system to balance out draft inequities. Let’s take a look.

Dave, What about the wheel option for the draft. It’s been around for a while. Each team rotates into the top spot based on year instead of record. So once in a while the Blazers would get the first pick and we’d know when it would be. It’s completely fair with each team getting exactly the same amount of first picks. It’d eliminate the randomness and tanking. Jim

You’ve explained the Wheel system fairly well. Put all 30 NBA franchises around the outside of a clock. The clock hand ticks once per year. When it ticks to your team, they get the first overall pick. Then they wait 29 years for it to come around to them again. In the interim, picks are distributed evenly. We’d know years in advance that the Blazers would get the 29th pick in 2030, the 2nd pick in 2031, the 13th pick in 2032, and so on.

That system does solve the tanking problem completely. There’s zero incentive to lose, since draft order is determined by the year, not be record.

That does not mean the system is fair or equitable, however. It fails to account for a couple of environmental variables.

Not all drafts are created equal. The 2023 and 2024 drafts are going to demonstrate that. There’s a huge difference between Victor Wembanyama and Alex Sarr (currently the presumed first pick this June). Sarr should be good; Wemby changes the universe. Even though both will be first overall picks, those picks are not equivalent. Whichever team randomly got chosen to pick first overall in 2023 via the Wheel would have a huge advantage over the team randomly chosen in 2024, and for no particular good reason.

Beyond that, players have the ability to declare for the draft any year they choose. With NIL money now coming to prominent NCAA athletes, it’s easier than ever for them to stay in school. So let’s say the Memphis Grizzlies have the first overall pick in 2034 while the Los Angeles Lakers have it in 2035. Agents and advisors are going to be in the ear of that college superstar, counseling him to stay in school one more season so he can experience the glitz (and advertising dollars) of Los Angeles instead of getting stuck in Tennessee for the next seven years.

Even if the Wheel system addressed draft inequities—and it doesn’t, at least not completely—it doesn’t touch the other balance problems that plague the league. As mentioned in my last column about the draft, the Lakers and tax-free-South-Beach Miami Heat (plus a few other teams) have huge advantages in signing free agents and significant ones in engineering trades for superstars. The league experiences that reality year after year. We tell polite, half-fictional stories about the executives in LA and Miami being amazing, but they also have a much shorter path to those players than the opponents they’re competing against.

The Wheel system takes away the single advantage less fortunate franchises have in the NBA ecosystem without balancing out the advantages that marquee teams have. It insists that draft assets must be distributed fairly (Read: equally parceled out) while ignoring the huge asset imbalances outside the draft. Could the Trail Blazers ever sign or trade for LeBron James? The chances are less than zero, Given that, it’s ok if they have a better chance to draft him when they’re struggling. Saying they have to be “equal” in draft status with teams that already benefit by signing high-profile players isn’t equitable at all.

The league’s franchises should be ready to vote in the Wheel system when NBA free agents can also be signed based on a rotating, evenly-spaced clock and when trades work like the waiver system, with designated teams getting the first shot at players coming on the market regardless of the wishes of other teams. Taking away the draft advantage without fixing the other inequities risks creating a permanent underclass.

Another problem experimenting with the Wheel is that it’d take 30 years to get through a single cycle. That’s the minimum amount of time the NBA would need to commit to the system, once implemented. It’s more than an eternity. For perspective, the Wheel would be completing one complete “turn” around the league this year if it had started in 1994 when Glenn Robinson, Jason Kidd, and Grant Hill were the first three picks. Those guys aren’t just retired and they aren’t just coaches. They’re damn near grandpas.

Figuring out eight years in that the system wasn’t working—that teams really do need a lottery boost—would be a disaster. Keeping the project would enforce inequity for two more decades, but abandoning it would as well, as X number of teams would have already got unmerited premium picks while others went without.

For all these reasons, I am anti-wheel. Down a narrow channel, it does exactly what it’s designed to do, but its effect on the overall environment would be just as problematic as the current lottery system, if not more so.

Thanks for the question! Everybody can send theirs to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to answer as many as we can!