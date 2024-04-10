Jrue Holiday Gets New Contract with Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are signing guard Jrue Holiday to a four-year $135 million extension according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

According to Woj, the extension includes Holiday declining his player option for the 2024-25 season in favor of the long-term extension that will run through the 2027-28 season.

Holiday is declining his $37.3M player option for 2024-2025 to sign a long-term deal that’ll take him through the 2027-2028 season. Holiday’s extension saves the Celtics several million on the cap next year and aids in keeping together a talented and expensive core. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Holiday arrived in Boston after being routed through Portland as part of a larger Damian Lillard trade this off-season. The Milwuakee Bucks traded Holiday, Grayson Allen, a 2029 first-round pick and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030 for Lillard.

Holiday was then sent to the Celtics in exchange for Malcom Brogdon, Robert Williams III, the Golden State Warriors’s 2024 first-round pick and the Celtics’s 2029 first-round pick.

Holiday has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game over 68 starts as a Celtic this season. Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, another high-profile addition in the off-season for Boston, have helped the Celtics to a 62-17 record and clinching home-court advantage through the playoffs.