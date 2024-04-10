What Questions do you have for Warriors vs. Blazers?

As “fake Oregon Spring” starts flipping into “actual Oregon spring,” there’s no better time to get your questions answered at Blazer’s Edge, this time for our Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors preview!

In short: what questions do you have about tomorrow’s (Thursday, April 11) 7pm matchup between Portland and Golden State?

Share them in the comments section and we’ll pick a handful of responses to appear and get a response in our Warriors/Blazers game preview.

Reminder: Your questions can be about basically anything - funny, serious, sarcastic - so long as it has something to do with either (or both) of the teams playing.

The approximate cutoff time for this game is later in the evening before the game so we can share the preview early on game day.

As always, thank you for your help. See you in the comments!