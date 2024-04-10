How Does The NBA Draft Tiebreaker Work?

Let’s talk about the NBA Draft, and what role tiebreakers can play in the results. Tiebreakers decide multiple parts of the draft process in different ways, so here is your reference sheet.

Let’s start with the source: The NBA themselves has written about their draft lottery system process.

Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams.

The NBA solved the problem of how to handle any teams who end the season with the same record. After the season, the NBA has a drawing system to decide the draft order of any teams that are tied, regardless of whether they are in the lottery. Here is 2023’s version. This is done prior to the draft lottery, and provides a different purpose on draft lottery night than on the draft itself. We’ll just call this “the draw” from here.

For teams not in the lottery, the tiebreaker is simple: The NBA’s draw will decide the order they pick in the draft. They’re done.

However, for lottery teams, it’s more complicated. If multiple lottery teams tie for the same record, all their draft lottery combinations are merged together, then split evenly. If there is no perfect way to split the number, for example an odd number of total combinations to split between two teams, the draw is used to decide the order to distribute the remaining combination(s).

Lastly, we need to revisit draft night positioning. The lottery only chooses the first four draft positions, after which all remaining teams are slotted in reverse order of their record, starting in the fifth spot. If teams with better records leapfrog other teams into the top four, it can push some teams down to fifth or lower. In that scenario, just like with the non-lottery teams, the draw will decide the draft order of those tied teams.

How does this affect Portland?

The Blazers have one more win than the San Antonio Spurs. If Portland loses their remaining three games, but the Spurs win one more (which includes a finale against the Pistons), the teams may finish tied for the fourth-worst record. In that scenario, the two teams would have an equal chance of moving up in the lottery. However, if they both fall to fifth or lower, the NBA’s draw would decide their draft order.

So while the NBA’s draft drawing is not a major televised event, it can have a significant effect on the draft, and will have plenty of eyes watching from around the league.