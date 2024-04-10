Portland Trail Blazers Shut Down Shaedon Sharpe for Season

With four games remaining in the 2023-24 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that sophomore Shaedon Sharpe will not return until the fall. Their official statement:

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 9, 2024) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to make considerable progress as he has engaged in full contact workouts over the last week. While continuing to work towards full strength, Sharpe will miss the remaining four games and is expected to be ready ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Blazers had reportedly been preparing Sharpe for a late-season return. Two weeks ago, they assigned him to their G-League team to give him additional conditioning, and he joined the Blazers for their recent 7-game road trip. Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said Tuesday that Sharpe was disappointed, because he was pushing hard to return this season.

Sharpe averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in just 32 games during the 2023-24 season.