Who’s to Blame for the Trail Blazers’ Woes?

The Portland Trail Blazers stand among a handful of young and struggling NBA franchises. A long legacy of winning has given way to lottery prayers and reliance on future assets. This does not set well with many fans, including the author of today’s question for the Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Dave, I have an easy question. Or maybe not so easy. The team is a mess right now. Whose fault is this? GM? Owner? Coach? More? I want to be able to get to the source. Where do we find it? Paul

All of the above, and none, at least not completely.

Let’s start by defining the issue. This is not just about being a young team and losing. It’s about being a young team that has relatively little direction, a team that carried over almost nothing into their current rebuild.

The Blazers have gone through dips before. They had major ones in the early 1980’s following their Championship Era and again in the mid-1990’s after Clyde Drexler was traded. The cycle repeated in the middle-2000’s after the Jailblazers Era fell apart, then again in minor ways in the 2010’s after the fall of the Roy-Oden-Aldrige Era and following LaMarcus Aldridge’s departure in free agency.

After every reset besides the Jailblazers one, the franchise packed along assets from their prior period of success. Bill Walton and company set a championship standard for the franchise. Drexler and friends left a legacy of winning and at least some talent in their wake. The Blazers kept Aldridge even after Brandon Roy and Greg Oden had fallen. They had Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the fold after LaMarcus left.

The only truly hard reset came in 2005 after the collapse of the Bob Whitsitt regime. At that point, the Blazers tore the franchise down to the studs and started rebuilding from scratch. Fortunately, their 2006 and 2007 draft selections allowed them to achieve their goals quickly, but speed shouldn’t obscure what a miracle that transition was.

The shift the Blazers are undergoing currently resembles the rebuild in the wake of the Jailblazers era far more than any of the others. It wasn’t preceded by a period of abundant success. The team isn’t stacked with talent. They’re going CTRL-ALT-DEL after seeing a blue screen, hoping they don’t have to reboot into safe mode.

A large part of the latent blame for that still belongs with the prior regime. The franchise invested in, and identified with, a single player: Damian Lillard. They allowed the entire organization to drift into the gravity of his orbit, then called it good. They failed to build around him, failed to cultivate future assets, and generally coasted on his ticket-selling, fan-rallying charisma. When he left, nothing remained to fill the void.

Like Steve Patterson in the 2000’s, General Manager Joe Cronin has been forced to spend the last two years tearing down, undoing the roster, cultivating small seeds with the hopes that they’ll grow into a stronger canopy later. It’s a precarious gamble, but he hasn’t had other options.

The franchise has also been operating under an inexperienced head coach whom nobody knows how to assess and an inexperienced owner of whom the same could be said. That hasn’t helped.

That pretty much describes the environment in which team officials have been working. No matter how good they are—or aren’t—they face serious challenges. The individual skills of their players may not show through right away, and may not be enough to get them out of the mess immediately. They’re jogging in mud.

That environment was all-encompassing up until the start of this season. I’d say the first big move for which the current regime can be held accountable is drafting Scoot Henderson. His success or failure is the beginning of their new story. That’ll be followed up by other picks and trades, all of which should be moving them forward now that the deconstruction is complete. If they don’t advance, that’s their own fault. Prior decisions left them in a disadvantaged spot with little momentum, but those prior decisions aren’t cementing them there.

In short, it’s taken the Blazers (and their current leaders) this long to get the franchise pointed in a defined direction with at least a little bit of pressure on the gas pedal. Nothing in the universe short of winning the lottery pick for Victor Wembanyama would have changed that. Up until now, all the blame for that goes to the people who set up the situation, not to the people stuck in it. But beginning this season, direction and (lack of) progress are open to critique. The Blazers need effective trades, smart signings, and above all productive picks. If they don’t get those, no amount of acceleration will matter. They’ll just keep spinning their wheels.

It’s still ok to lament that the franchise ended up here. Ideally, it shouldn’t have happened. But the only way forward from here is taking responsibility for getting out of the mess. It’s time to put the past in the past and ask what future moves will benefit the team most. That lies in the lap of the people in charge, and it’s fair to hold them accountable for it.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll do our best to answer as many as we can!