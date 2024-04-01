Blazers Show Growth, Still Lose to Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers lose on the road 104-103 to the playoff bound Orlando Magic. Keep in mind, just 72 hours ago, the Blazers lost to the Miami Heat by 60 points! So a one-point defeat is music to Rip City fans’ ears. The Magic, led by Franz Wagner’s 20 points and a steady supporting cast, tried all night to put the Blazers away, but were unable to hammer the nails in the coffin.

Defense has been the calling card for the Magic all season, but there was never a time tonight where the Blazers were completely lost on offense. Portland’s quarter-by-quarter scoring went like this: 23 points, 25 points, 25 points, and 30 points. The Blazers got stronger as the game went on.

Deandre Ayton scored 20 points and had an opportunity to sink the game winning jumper, but with All NBA defender Jonathan Isaac running at him, Ayton left the shot just a little short. The fact DA even had a look at the rim was because Scoot Henderson made an unreal behind the back, no look pass to him. We will forget about the part where Scoot drove into 3 Magic defenders and lost the ball before even needing to make a pass like that….

The Blazers checked off all the boxes tonight. The team showed pride after getting obliterated the game prior, played inspired defense against a playoff bound team, and still lost the game in order to improve the lottery odds for the team (can’t lose sight of the bigger picture.)

If you missed the game, you can find a recap here. After you’ve read that, here are the details that defined the contest.

Which Award Does He Want Next Season?

Delano Banton will have an offseason to work on his defense, passing, and three point shot. If all that hard work can come together, the tough part will be deciding on which award he will be winning at the end of the 2024-2025 season: 6th Man of the Year or Most Improved Player.

Banton scored a team high 26 points on 8-17 shooting including 4-8 from deep. He also chipped in 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Not quite Victor Wembanyama numbers, but not bad for a guy traded for a second round pick that will never convey. It wasn’t the amount of points Banton scored tonight, but how he scored them and how he looked doing it.

Banton finishes at the rim like a man possessed. This was on full display at the end of the third quarter when he challenged Isaac at the rim. Isaac is having an All NBA defense season and is the Magic’s best defender. His length and athleticism make him a menace on the defensive end of the court. Banton did not care, and threw down a poster dunk on Isaac that would have brought the crowd to their feet if they had been at Moda.

Banton was active on defense and hit 50% of his three’s tonight. The 5 assists to 1 turnoverr ratio is great to see as well. I know it’s a long shot, but the Blazers clearly saw something in Banton, and he will make his presence felt next season coming off the bench.

Walker Passes the Eye Test

Jabari Walker has been stellar for the Blazers all season. His rebounding and hustle would earn him minutes on any NBA team in the league. The offense is the area where Walker needed to show improvement, and steadily he has been getting better. Tonight, the offensive skill he was showing off was his passing ability.

Walker ended the game with 5 assists, but these weren’t just “lucky” passes. Walker hit guys on the move and got them into position to score easy baskets. Ayton was the beneficiary of Walker’s pin point passes tonight. Almost on back to back plays, Walker and Ayton played a fantastic high low game, which saw Walker get Ayton into perfect scoring position on the low block. Doing this against a defensive team like the Magic is no small task. The Blazers need to continue developing the high low action between Walker and Ayton.

Taking Pride in Your Work

Let me give you a scenario. There is a young team on the road in South Beach. They get destroyed by 60 points, and really have nothing to look forward to for the rest of the season. This team has 2 full days off before playing again in Florida. What would you predict the outcome of the second game to be? Well if you said that team would fight back after being down double digits in the third quarter, only to lose the game on a missed jump shot at the end, you would probably be alone.

The Blazers have almost closed the chapter on a forgettable season, but games like tonight matter in the grand scheme of things. Henderson, Ayton, Walker, Banton, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert, and Doup Reath will likely all be back next season and maybe the season after. Most of those players are in the future plans of the team, so it’s good to see they care about playing well and bouncing back when only pride is on the line.

The game was exciting, and the Magic were trying hard to win it. The Blazers can’t simulate a game like tonight's, so might as well put your best foot forward and execute.

1, 2, 3 Cancun

Chauncey Billups tonight looked checked out on the bench for the Blazers. If x’s and o’s aren’t your specialty, then charisma and motivation better be where you shine. Portland needs more from Chauncey when it comes to game time. Off the court, I believe he has an impact on the young players, especially point guards, but during games there tends to be a disconnect. There were times tonight when the camera showed Billups and it looked as if he was having a starring contest with someone on the other side of the court. He should be moving around, calling out plays, and pulling players aside, instead there seems to be more confusion on his face.

Tonight, Blazers assistant Scott Brooks was locked in and seemed to grab the attention of the Blazers at the beginning of timeouts. I know a head coach has different duties than his assistants, but at this time of the year, everything should be geared towards development. If Coach Billups is going to make a positive impact on this young team, it won’t be in the x’s and o’s but in the caring and development of his players.

What’s Next

The Blazers visit Charlotte Wednesday night to play the Hornets at 4:00 pm Pacific Time.