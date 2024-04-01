Recap: Magic Hold On, Beat Blazers 104-103

If you’ve missed exciting basketball during this burr grinder that is the Portland Trail Blazers’s 2023-24 season, tonight was your night. The Orlando Magic messed around with an ugly loss, but eventually hold on in the final seconds for a 104-103 win. Deandre Ayton missed a mid-range jumper at the buzzer, after Scoot Henderson was both fouled and traveled without a whistle.

Don’t let the closeness of the score fool you into assuming the game was well-played. The “Leastern Conference” nickname was strongly reflected tonight.

A big night for the kids. The Blazers were led by Dalano Banton’s 26 points and 5 assists, Aytons’ 20 points and 12 rebounds, Jabari Walker’s 18 rebounds, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Henderson’s 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The “Tankathon Game” is a go. With Portland’s loss tonight, Wednesday night’s game between the Blazers and Hornets now may decide draft position and lottery odds. If Portland loses the game, they will be tied with Charlotte, changing all the scenarios for the two teams. If Portland wins, they’ll likely be locked into the 5th position for the draft lottery, barring further wins from the San Antonio Spurs.

The aforementioned game between the Hornets and Blazers takes place Wednesday night at 4:00 pm PDT.