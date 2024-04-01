Luka Doncic, Dejounte Murray Named Players of the Week

The NBA is honoring two of the league’s best point guards after a strong week of play.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2023-24 season (March 25-31). The league also mentioned a few more honorable players: Other nominees... West: Jalen Green (HOU), LeBron James (LAL) and Victor Wembanyama (SAS) East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam (IND), and Cam Thomas (BKN)

The Blazers were absent on the list this week as they are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, but with less than two weeks to go, there’s still an opportunity to show out for the rest of the league.

The Blazers are back in action tonight against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT.