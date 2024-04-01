Dalano Banton Continues to Shine for Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers had another tough week, this time picking up three straight losses to begin their seven-game road trip. The Blazers lost to the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat with all three losses coming by double-digits to extend their losing streak to nine games.

With Portland losing so many games by so many points, many of the Blazers had counting stats that reflected the struggles of the team. However, there were a few players who were able to look impressive despite the massive losses. One of those players is this week’s Blazer of the week: Dalano Banton.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline for basically nothing, Banton has become a major contributor for the Blazers during the later part of the season. This week alone, Banton recorded career-highs with 31 points and nine assists against the Hawks and recorded averages of 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Banton’s unique combination of size and speed at the point guard spot have put him in a position to constantly exploit matchups with whoever opposing teams put on him. Other point guards are often to small, but players at his height will get driven past due to the speed Banton possesses. This ability to force defenses to adjust against him has helped him break out already during his short stint in Portland.

A major concern with Banton so far during his career had been his 3-point shot. However, since arriving in Portland, Banton has showed a lot of promise in that department. He made eight shots from behind the arc this week, including tying a career-high with five 3-pointers against the Hawks.

Banton’s percentage for the week was at just 29.6 percent, but his willingness as a shooter has continued to increase while his overall percentage as a Blazer is above his career average, showing how much growth he has made.

The honorable mention for the week is Scoot Henderson.

Henderson has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the season, and this week was no different. He recorded the all-time worst single-game +/- with a -58 in the loss to the Heat. However, going past that stat, Henderson played relatively well this week despite the massive losses. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field.

Henderson’s playmaking has continued to improve over the course of the season, and his field goal percentage has slowly crept up from pretty awful, to not too bad. There have been some continued struggles for Henderson too, most notable the turnovers. This week he averaged 6.0 turnovers per game and 3.3 fouls during his minutes. Despite him not being able to shake all of his struggles so far in his career, the obvious progression that he has shown has been very promising so far in his young career.

Which Blazer impressed you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!