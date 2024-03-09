Blazers Drive, Kick, Slash, and Bully Their Way to OT Win Over Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers leveraged their largest first-quarter surge of the season to build a 21-point lead, blow the entire thing, then build yet another double-digit lead in overtime to beat the Toronto Raptors 128-118.

The difference between a win and a loss in this game was Toronto’s inability to keep Blazers of all sizes from doing stuff inside the arc, whether to score (in the case of Deandre Ayton and his 30-point, 19-rebound big man masterclass), to draw the defense in and kick (in the case of Scoot Henderson and his 5 dimes), or finish (as demonstrated by Dalano Banton new best game as a Blazer with 25-7-4 on 9-16 shooting).

When the Raptors rolled out a zone in the first half, Portland saw that and went “sweet, we’ll draw attention from more than one defender then make a pass.” When Toronto went man, Portland said, “OK! Now we’ll blow by you and do something else.” Whether it was Scoot to Thybulle, Banton to Camara, or any combination thereof, Toronto looked helpless at times.

While those drives created ample opportunities to kick, the Blazers’ supporting cast around Simons are collectively pretty average shooters (some of them outright poor), but there were more than enough shots falling to keep it a viable strategy. Particularly interesting was how well Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton worked together. Neither known for their outside shooting, Banton in particular benefited and took advantage of the defensive attention Scoot demanded when he put his head down and rolled downhill like a 16-pound bowling ball on the bumper lanes.

All of this was made easier by the gravity provided by Deandre Ayton, whose (arguably) best game in a Portland uniform came after huis return from injury. In the postgame, Ayton told Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam, that his legs felt good, but admitted the Blazers (and he) got tired down the stretch: “We made a lot of mistakes in the fourth quarter, a lot of mental fatigue.” But despite grabbing his shorts to catch his breath more than once in the overtime period, Ayton took advantage of the fact that Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher were not equipped to handle him.

It also should be said that the Blazers also wouldn’t have built their 21-point lead without some luck. The Raptors started the game 0-9 from deep and 1-11 in the first quarter alone, and it wasn’t that their looks were particularly contested. Many of those shots were open, and a different gust of wind in the Moda Center might have made that first half score look quite a bit different.

The Blazers win wasn’t without its warts, and one of those came in the form of Anfernee Simons, who despite playing slightly better of late (and finishing this game with 23 points and 7 dimes) looks at times to have lost the confidence that makes him the player he is. There are no two ways about it: Simons disappeared for long stretches of this game, becoming tentative in matchups without even pressing for an advantage and passing out of them. The seeming to give up was a lot more bothersome than missed shots. And in the most critical play of the game near the end of regulation and the Blazers up two, Simons got the ball on the inbounds, anticipated the foul, panicked when it didn’t come, and was unable to find a teammate to bail him out, instead throwing the ball off Boucher, which then ricocheted and hit him. In real time, it looked like it was off Ant. On the replay, it hit Boucher as he was standing out of bounds, and therefore should have been Portland ball.

Yes, it was a bang-bang play, but Banton was wide open for the pass with Camara to his right and only Gary Trent Jr. in the way. It could have led to a runout, but it would have at least led to the Blazers shooting free throws.

That said, Simons did come up with an ISO three with two minutes left in overtime to push the Blazers’ lead to seven.... and it’s moments like that that should give us hope for his slump to soon end, because isn’t that the characteristic of greatness: no matter how bad things are going, no matter for how long, having the grit and confidence to keep going.

Box Score

Video Highlights

What’s Next

A night off for the Blazers, then a Monday evening visit from the dominant Boston Celtics, an extra-late 7:30pm tip-off on NBA TV.

Chauncey Billups Postgame Quotes

Chauncey, what do you do when you get a night out of Deandre Ayton like that after being out a while? - Danny Marang

“We all knew this... but we just missed him so much on both ends of the floor. It’s a game-changer for us. He got all the rebounds... and his being able to score. It was a big deal. He alleviates so much stress for our guards just to have an outlet anytime they’re in trouble, just to be able to throw it up is a luxury. Or, when they’re trapping Ant, boom, hit-ahead. DA was incredible the entire game.”

How do you think Scoot looked? - Sean Highkin

“Really good. I was happy for Scoot, because he hasn’t actually been able to play basketball, he’s been able to work out. Those are two different things. His fire was awesome, his passion was really good, his pace was really good. Defense was good, he was physical. I thought Scoot was really good.”

From my point of view, it looked like Toumani [Camara] was probably playing the fastest he has on offense all season. Making his choices, decisions. Did that look the same to you? - Danny Marang

“I think you seen it right. Tou is really... I want him to be one of the best next action guys in the league. And I also want him to be able to knock down those corner threes when he has opportunities. I thought he did both of those good today, along with his defense. I think picking up [Toronto guard Immanuel] Quickley and being physical with him in that first half really made a difference. But yeah, playing really fast, his decision-making was a lot quicker. He’s starting to understand not only; where he is on the floor but who’s next to him, l and what play to make when the ball arrives... just growth and development.”

What did you think of the performance of the team tonight? Obviously get up early, they come back, go to overtime, and blow the doors off them in overtime? - Casey Holdahl

“We couldn’t have played much better than that in the first half. But over the course of the game, you always know, you’re not going to play that way for 48 minutes... They got some momentum in that third quarter and started hitting some shots, but I thought more than anything we kinda rushed things. And we was feeling ourselves a little too much in that third quarter. We didn’t play the way that we got the lead, we played like the game was over. And this is the NBA, and the game is never over. So it was a good lesson for us. I know for me, there were two or three times I wanted to call a timeout, but I wanted to wait and see if we could clean it up without the timeout. And we didn’t, and I didn’t call it, and we still didn’t, so I said alright lemme do it. So those are teachable moments, that’s a good teachable moment for me because we could very well have lost that game. And I woulda been up there kicking myself saying I shouldn’t have experimented right there... we gotta be able to understand like, when we keep going like that, ok, now it’s time to just get back on track with a couple of plays that are longer in the possession - moving the ball, strongside, weakside, getting some paint touches - as opposed to the quick shots, which hurt us.”

Do you feel like there’s any identify forming with the team? - Danny Marang