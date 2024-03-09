Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton Probable to Play vs. Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson and center Deandre Ayton are probable to play in tonight’s home game against the Toronto Raptors, the organization announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

INJURY REPORT 3/9 vs. TOR:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Grant (R Hamstring Strain)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Walker (R Hip Strain)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



PROBABLE

Ayton (R Hand Sprain)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 9, 2024

The “probable” indication marks a notable upgrade for both players, who were both listed as “doubtful” before missing yesterday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Henderson has missed the last eight games with a left adductor injury, with his last appearance coming on Feb. 15 before the All-Star break. Ayton has missed the last five games with a right hand sprain. His last appearance came on Feb. 27.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Jerami Grant and Jabari Walker are both listed as “out” versus Toronto. After missing last night’s game due to right hamstring soreness, Grant’s injury description was changed to a right hamstring strain on the latest report. The same goes for Walker, who also was out against Houston. His right hip contusion was updated to a right hip strain.

Walker and Grant join the usual suspects on the “out” section of the report: Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe.

Tipoff against Toronto is scheduled for a little after 7 p.m. PST.