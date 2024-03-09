Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have a quick turnaround after their 123-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Blazers held multiple leads against Houston of as many as 12 points, but a strong second half from the Rockets was more than the injury-weakened Blazers could handle. Dalano Banton was a particular bright spot for the home team, scoring a career high 30 points.

On Saturday Portland will face the Scottie Barnes-less Toronto Raptors. The Raptors will come in with a rest advantage having last played on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors fell behind early against the Suns, but managed to rally in the third quarter. In the end though they couldn’t make up the deficit and fell 120-113.

Toronto Raptors (23-40) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-45) - Saturday, Mar. 9 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (doubtful), Deandre Ayton (doubtful), Toumani Camara (questionable), Jerami Grant (questionable), Jabari Walker (questionable)

Raptors injuries: Scottie Barnes (out), Jakob Poeltl (out), Bruce Brown (out), D.J. Carton (out)

SB Nation affiliate: Raptors HQ

What To Watch For

The Blazers are a decent free-throw shooting team at 79.2%, good for 10th best in the NBA. The Raptors are terrible at 74.5%, putting them at 29th. Lately the disparity has been even greater. In a close game free-throws could be the difference, and Portland has the advantage. Anfernee Simons. After a string of performances ranging from inconsistent to pretty poor, Anfernee Simons is starting to get his mojo back over recent games. While four straight games of 23 or more points is encouraging, the eye test has been even better. Lately he's been poised, in control, and at times unguardable, often drawing double-teams but still finding ways to score. Simons has had a rough season with injuries so far, but it looks like he's starting to put those injuries behind him and is on his way to getting back to playing his best basketball.

What Others Are Saying

Jay Rosales of Raptor HQ looks at where the Toronto is going without Scottie Barnes.

On Friday night, Scottie Barnes winced in pain as he injured his left hand during the second quarter against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. You could feel the air being sucked out of Scotiabank Arena as Toronto’s cornerstone hurried to the locker room in obvious pain. So, now what?

After a record 41 point home loss Mark Daniel of the Toronto Sun reports that fans aren’t amused.

But aside from getting to watch highlight reels courtesy of Williamson and Murphy III’s season-high 34 points, Raptors fans on social media lamented the team’s slide. “I’ve lost all hope,” one person wrote on a Reddit page devoted to the team, with another calling it a “shameful performance even with Barnes injured.”

Our old friend Gary Trent Jr. is an unrestricted free agent after the season and that’s a tricky situation for the Raptors according to Aaron Rose of All Raptors.