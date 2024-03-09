NBA Mock Draft: Blazers Take More G League Ignite Alumni?

The Portland Trail Blazers are due for a bounty of picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft where the Blazers took a pair of G League Ignite players. Here’s a look at who the team took:

No. 5 pick Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Pro comparison: Lamar Odom Ron Holland being out for the season has given Matas Buzelis more opportunities to be aggressive on the ball. He’s starting to show how tough he can be attacking in space with his ball-handling, body control and positional size. His bounce also continues to pop at both ends on finishes and defensive plays. Scouts still wish Buzelis’ shooting was more consistent, but there is still optimism around his stroke, and flashes of shotmaking versatility show a forward capable of hitting tough or off-balance jumpers inside the arc. Certain teams may wind up giving Buzelis an edge over his teammate Holland, who isn’t as big or convincing from outside or reliant on athleticism.

No. 13 pick (via Warriors) Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Pro comparison: Channing Frye Scouts debate whether Tyler Smith is merely a spot-up shooter or a more versatile, inside-out scorer. At 6’11”, a convincing stroke and strong finishing tools should draw top-20 interest regardless, but Smith has fans around the league who’d take him earlier than mid-first round. The ability to catch, rise and fire from anywhere in the half court could turn Smith into a more useful/dangerous scoring threat

