Should Blazers Trade Robert Williams III This Offseason?

Robert Williams III was only afforded six games with the Portland Trail Blazers before his right knee gave out in early November. Secured in the second half of the famed Damian Lillard trade, Williams was billed as Deandre Ayton’s back up, giving the Blazers a theoretically dominant center rotation.

By mid-November, Williams was in the operating room with doctors reconstructing a torn right knee ligament suffered by a patellar dislocation against the Memphis Grizzlies. The recovery time was made very clear, he was off the court for the season in the hope the rehabilitation would set him up for a successful 2024-25 campaign.

Williams’ absence has been made slightly more palatable by the surprise rise of Duop Reath who’s comfortably stepped into the role as Ayton’s back up. The Australian national representative has been great in what has become a makeshift bench rotation, but probably serves as more a third-string big on a winning team.

A fit Williams, on the other hand, is a good starting-level center or an above average reserve. When I first heard the the Boston Celtics big was coming west, my initial reaction was “that’s a lot of firepower at one position on a roster that won’t be winning a lot of games”. But Williams’ one redeeming feature was his age, only nine months older than Ayton, the former Celtic is still young enough to grow with the Blazers young group.

Williams’ early NBA career

The big was taken with the 27th pick out of Texas A&M by the Celtics in 2018 — three spots after Anfernee Simons and 26 after Ayton.

Through six seasons, he’s only twice played more than 50 games, averaging 35 a season. Lower body injuries impacting his knees, hamstrings, feet and ankles have all hindered his opportunities to stamp himself as a premier NBA center.

While his frenetic style of play probably doesn’t protect him from the medical room, it’s clear he's somewhat prone to injury.

What keeps many fans hopeful was his 2021-22 season, the only campaign he’s been able to string more than 60 games together.

That year he earned an All Defensive Second Team entry, finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting and ninth in Most Improved voting, averaging 10 points, 9.6 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.9 steals. He also played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals that year, going down 2-4 to the Golden State Warriors.

He holds career averages of 7.3 points, 6.9 boards, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks with defense and activity under the basket his assets.

Williams’ Game

Williams is slightly shorter than star centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid at 6-9, but he more than make up for it ridiculous athleticism and a staggering 7-6 wingspan.

His knack for rebounds is elite and helped along by a huge frame, used to box out and overpower opponents at the rim. Through six seasons, Williams has featured regularly in the top 10 in offensive rebounds among bigs,

His rim protection is in the upper echelon, with the Louisianan rarely missing the top 10 in block rate among bigs. He also finished as the league’s top big man in steals during the 2019-20 season, making him an elite defensive big who’s proven himself in bigger roles on the largest stage.

On offense, Williams knows what he is and thrives at what he does well. At the rim he’s a top 10 finisher among bigs, only once dipping below 74 percent. While you’d never ask him to shoot from long range, Williams can work in the midrange, regularly hitting more than 55 percent. His court vision is above average, able to find open teammates for easy finishes around the rim.

Williams’ defense can translate to the perimeter, but I’d be reluctant playing him anywhere other that the five given the spacing issues he presents playing alongside Ayton on offense.

Trade Value

I'd suggest Williams’ current trade value is pretty much what the Memphis Grizzlies got for Steven Adams just before the NBA Trade Deadline — an injured Victor Oladipo and three second round picks.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Houston Rockets offered a similar deal to the Blazers and I wouldn’t have been surprised if Joe Cronin had turned it down.

Williams’ trade value is likely at its lowest point over the past six years. But the 26-year-old is still young and from a pure shrewdness standpoint, giving up on him this summer might be as foolish as you get.

The fact that he’s only got two years remaining at roughly $12 million a season makes him, at the very least, salary ballast, to help bring back a player of consequence, and that's assuming he's not 100 percent healthy.

But, if the time off can somehow help him get his body right, then ‘80s British pop star Yazz was spot on, the only way is up.

A hypothetical Williams, without injury concerns, is a particularly valuable asset in this league. I’d venture a guess and suggest an average first round pick and a good young player. But that eventuality seems nigh on impossible right now, given his current convalescence.

Prospective trade partners are very much aware of his injury history and, as such, are likely less inclined to part with significant assets.

For me, the Blazers are best to rehab Williams’ trade value to the point where they bring something that will actually help them. The only way this happens is via the big man playing and proving he can stay on the court.

Conclusion

We’ve seen the type of contribution Williams can make when he’s been able to put a full-ish season together. The problem is it rarely happens consistently and given the list of injuries suffered since, we can only hope, not expect, that he rediscovers that 2021-22 form.

That uncertainty shouldn’t be cause to move the big man without giving him a chance to prove himself. The Blazers should be in no hurry to move on from Williams, not just because they probably get very little for him this offseason.

The Blazers should also wait until at least the next deadline because he may also serve as an effective Blazer long term. For while his ability screams starting-level center, his body may be whispering for a supporting role.