Blazers Can’t Keep Up With Rockets, Despite Banton’s Big Night

Most of the Portland Trail Blazers’ games down the stretch run can be defined as “easily missable, but something interesting usually happens”. Friday’s loss to Houston was no exception. Despite an early 11-point lead, Portland was never truly in control. The Rockets slowly wore the Blazers down over three quarters, then overwhelmed them in the fourth, beating Portland 123-107. Our own Brandon Goldner gave some initial thoughts earlier. Let’s dive in for more analysis.

You Can’t Play 110% All The Time

Since turning the keys over to the kids after injuries to Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, and Deandre Ayton, the Blazers have floored the accelerator. The motto seems to be “if we can’t be great, we can be young, fast, and aggressive.” And it worked! Sort of. It led to a startling late comeback against the injury-ravaged Grizzlies, and closer-than-expected losses to high seeds OKC and Minnesota. In those last two games, though, Portland’s opponent maintained a consistent energy level, then wore down the tired Blazers late. Tonight, after that stretch of high-energy games, Portland looked a step slower against the Rockets, who, well, rocketed away in the fourth quarter. Portland’s starters’ minutes were mostly kept under 35 tonight, with the Blazers back on the court 22 hours after tonight’s final buzzer. Their energy level Saturday against the Raptors will be something to eye.

The Kids are Alright

For many fans, interest in these games revolves around watching the youngsters shine, of course. Kris Murray quietly ran the team, and showed the signs of growth we all hope for. He scored 12 points (on a fairly rough 5-12 shooting night), but also grabbed 11 rebounds to go with 7 assists. Despite an uneven performance, he was a stable presence and helped run the offense. Is he ready to be in the rotation on a playoff team? Let’s not go that far. But he’s doing everything you could ask to see from Kris Murray in the waning months of his rookie season.

Duop Reath did his now-usual work in filling up the stat sheet, scoring 16 points on 13 shots, going 4-6 from three (highest percentage for the Blazers tonight), to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Reath is one of this season’s success stories and today is just a continuation.

Dalano Banton’s Complicated Night

Dalano Banton would probably love some stability. The 46th pick of the 2021 draft, Banton arrived in Portland to play for his third team in two years. His previous two teams, Toronto and Boston, each let him go for little-to-no-return. He isn’t focused on a new big contract, he’s just trying to keep his foot in the NBA’s door. So these games are vital, and Dalano’s effort reflected that: Flying all over the court without abandon, he left his imprint on the Rockets with a career-high 30 points to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. That’s the dream for an NBA player.

However, there are a couple underlying party-pooper details hidden in discussion of his night. When a team plays their kids as much as the late-season Blazers, there’s an underlying context of “somebody’s gotta score”. Even the worst NBA teams have capable players who won’t get doubled-up on the scoreboard. Left to their own devices, they know how to get points. Dalano Banton is no exception. Despite shooting 4-10 from three and 6-8 from the line, he took 27 shots to reach his 30 points. That’s a lot of possessions, and a relatively inefficient offensive performance in a league that savors offensive efficiency.

So while Dalano should absolutely celebrate the big night, it’s also a reminder that there’s still much work to do.

Anfernee Simons Was There, Too

Simons did have a relatively efficient scoring night, finishing with 23 points on 14 shots, including 4-7 from three. But he was rarely the focus on offense. Houston’s athletic defense played the “let anyone but Simons beat us” game. Simons could still get to his spots (and the free throw line) occasionally, but not consistently. Worse, Houston’s athletic, pestering defense led to six Simons turnovers. Plus, during a couple plays, he showed signs of distraction when plays didn’t go as he planned, instead of keeping his head in the game. Portland turned to other players to pick up the offense, like the aforementioned Banton, whose lower offensive efficiency couldn’t maintain the level of offense needed to keep up with Houston.

Box Score

What’s Next

Portland completes a home back-to-back Saturday night against the Raptors at 7:00 pm. Scoot Henderson is still rumored to be active.