Blazers lead early, falter late to Rockets 123-107

The Portland Trail Blazers got a lead, blew it, got another lead at halftime, blew that, got down, came back, then fell behind for good as they lost to the Houston Rockets 123-107. Dalano Banton had a career-high 30 points, 8 boards, and 5 dimes including 4-10 from deep, and Anfernee Simons finished with 23-3-3 with three steals on 50% shooting,

Dalano Banton! What a game from the Canadian. Yes, he had a career game, but it wasn’t just what he did, it’s how he did it. He got so confident in the first quarter that he pulled up from deep with like 18 seconds left on the shot clock despite being a career 26% three point shooter. Then he tossed a lob in VERY heavy traffic for Moses Brown to ever-so-carefully finish. Then he continued making the Rockets keep their head on a swivel whenever he was on the court. The confidence and chaos he brings (many times by looking to drive even before he gets the ball) is a refreshing jolt of improv that allows the baby Blazers to use their instincts and athleticism to do stuff that belie their lack of experience.

Threes, Louise! The Blazers went 12-21 from deep in the first half (16-35 on the game), many of them created by drive and kicks that seemed to have Houston flummoxed. Not gonna lie: it's kind of funny to see this version of the Blazers being coached by one Chauncey Billups, the very same coach who when he was hired said, "I'm not one of those coaches that wants to shoot all threes and get up 50 threes. I don't believe in that." Well, well, well. How the turntables...

Anfernee Simons looking like the adult in the room. Whether it was getting a guy on his back for the floater, taking an extra dribble to allow the defensive to shift in a way that gave him an advantage, or literally being blocked on a stepback three but making it anyway, Simons continues his correction to the mean after a pretty stinky stretch the last month and change. It wasn't his best game, but it was much more in line - both by the eye test and the box score - with what the Blazers need from him.

Duop Reath continues to be left open from deep. Which is probably not smart! He was 4-6 tonight from three and is shooting 36% on the season: not blistering, but also not worthy of being ignored. This might make more sense if he were playing on a stacked team with more offensive threats, but let's be real... he's playing on the 2023-24 Portland Trail Blazers, and an injured version of them at that. Will NBA teams eventually learn not to give Reath daylight? Probably. But until then, his three-point shooting can be our little secret.

The Blazers will do the ‘ol Abe Simpson putting his hat on the rack and walking right back out the door again as they face the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night, at 7:00 pm in Portland.