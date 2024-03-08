Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to Undergo Surgery After Injury vs. Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and will be reevaluated in a month. It’s expected Towns will return by early in the Western Conference playoffs.

Towns suffered the knee injury in Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he played just 21 minutes.

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the first-place Timberwolves. They are currently just 0.5 game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are just three games ahead of the No. 4 seed.

With the NBA winding down its regular season over the next month, these teams will be jockeying for playoff positioning, which could see the Wolves slide down the standings if they can’t compensate for Towns’ absence.