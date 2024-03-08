Send Your Questions for Saturday’s Blazers vs. Raptors Game!

The Portland Trail Blazers have back-to-back home games, with the Houston Rockets on Friday night and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Brandon has you covered with his preview for the Rockets game, but let’s look ahead to Saturday’s Raptors game.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Raptors for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the first Grizzlies game last week.

Thank you all in advance!