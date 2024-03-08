Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

There may not be a Clyde Drexler statue outside of Moda Center, but tucked within the vaguely saucer-like building will be a basketball game being played between the hometown Portland Trail Blazers and the visiting Houston Rockets.

Cheeky topical and historical references aside, this should be a good game: Scoot Henderson may return from injury. Anfernee Simons seems to be finding his stride. And the Rockets got 45 and 16 from Alperen Şengün the other day, a sentence no living person in 2021 thought would be written in 2024.

While the Blazers won’t stress if they lose, it would be nice to have another competitive, interesting game that showcased the potential of Portland’s younger players to give fans hope for the future. With some injury luck, that player might be Scoot, but it could be Duop Reath again, a Toumani Camara sighting, or another outburst from second-coming-of-Shaun-Livingston guard Dalano Banton. And that’s where we are in the season: watch for the flashes of greatness, get hyped for the young guys, and enjoy the privilege of rooting for your favorite team playing the greatest sport in the world.

Portland Trail Blazers (17-44) vs. Houston Rockets (27-35) - Fri. March 8 - 7:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Jabari Walker (questionable); Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton (doubtful), Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams III, (out).

Rockets injuries: Jeff Green (day-to-day); Steven Adams, Tari Eason (out).

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

As has been Blazer’s Edge tradition since the advent of the modern mechanical shower in 1767, we asked for your questions for tonight’s game! Look for posts just like this one the night before the game, and we’ll plan to pick one or two (or more!) every game and answer them as best we can.

From ChalupaJabroni:

DA looked like dominayton the last time he played, but the inconsistent play causes him to be vacillayton between titillayton and frustrayton. I hope we get to see him participayton again this season to finish with some consistency. Do you think his injury is real or he is milking it (lactayton)?

Look, I don’t think Deandre Ayton is faking an injury. He got hurt during a game, tried to play through it, looked weird, and didn’t return. At most, this is him and the team being extra cautious AND knowing that they don’t need to push hard for wins.

And yeah, he’s inconsistent. We knew that going into this crazy marriage between a disappointing top pick and a franchise in flux. Suns fans tried to warn us, just as we tried to warn them about Nurk. I want to believe that his recent stretch of play coincided neatly with him being filleted for his comments about having nothing to prove as a max player; that he had a moment of clarity and upon reflection told himself, “yeah, that’s a bad look.”

The reality is that the Blazers are struck with Ayton for the duration of his contract whether they like it or not. There’s no team in the NBA who wants to give up a max salary slot to a player who is at best a very good third option on a contending team. Therefore, it behooves us to wish him well, assume good intent, and hope that he continues mastering his craft as best he can. Masterbayton, if you will.

...wait a minute...

From perfesser:

Who on the active roster is most likely to be able to slow down Sengun?

The aforementioned Ayton. Since he’s out, probably Duop Reath? I want to say someone like Jerami Grant, but I’m not sure has the “I’m playing for my NBA reputation” pop needed to carry your energy on game days with a tanking team. That’s not even a knock, it’s just reality.

From Cervarello:

Who’s going to score 71 this time since Dame isn’t here?

From Shelvino:

What does it mean moving forward if Simons continues his hot stretch for the rest of the year?

It means it will be easier for the Blazers to get a decent return when the time comes to send him to a new team. As we have seen with the Miami Heat trying to trade Tyler Herro for the last seventeen years only to be unsuccessful, a score-first undersized guard isn’t the most appealing trade bait for other franchises. And if you’re one of those people who think that Scoot and Shaedon can be maximized while ALSO playing Simons 35 minutes a game... well, then bless your heart. I can’t get there.

From hasoos:

Can we catch the Lakers, they are only 17 games ahead of us?

FALSE: they’re a mere 15.5 games ahead. So yeah, easy peasy!

From kacee:

The most common Blazer’s Edge discussion topic seems to be should we strip out the veterans and complete a full tank or continue adding to our core. Houston tanked recently, as did OKC and Philly and Cleveland. Houston seemed to be soaring earlier this year, but now they are in the lottery again. So, my question is, given the experience of these teams, how many years did they spend in the lottery before they could even field a .500 team?

It’s different for every team, but the theory is the same: the NBA’s lottery structure rewards bad teams. It’s that simple. There’s a reason why teams like the Wizards (and the Blazers for a time) got criticized for being mired in mediocrity for years almost as much as other teams got criticized for tanking. Losing is a viable team-building strategy.

However, I do want to separate OKC: the number of future assets they have is hard to believe even when you see it right in front of you. They have THIRTEEN firsts, TWENTY seconds, and a few pick swaps between now and 2030. That is unreal. They also have a bona fide MVP candidate, a rookie who’s already All-NBA-adjacent, and are within a game of the best record in the conference. To say that Sam Presti has done an effective job extracting assets in every transaction and setting his team up for success is the understatement of the century, and I’m not sure people are prepared for the epic run the Thunder are about to go on. If I were to guess, I’d say they’re going to be in the top-4 of the conference for the next decade.

That is not a path available to the Blazers. They will have much less wiggle room, many fewer options, and much less hope at a dominant team no matter how much they tank this year, next year, or beyond. We can talk about why that is, but it’s the truth. If I were to guess, the Blazers will be a non-competitive team for exactly as long as it takes Joe Cronin, Mike Schmitz, and the rest of the front office to be certain they have a franchise cornerstone on the roster. That might happen soon, and that player might be Scoot Henderson. But be prepared for things to go another way. I’m not saying they will, but they could, and in that case we need to buckle up because the tank machine will be running full steam ahead for a good long while.

About the Opponent:

James Piercey with The Dream Shake writes about whether Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün can work together in Houston long-term:

This is where the Rockets’ roster gets a bit frustrating if you’re trying to project the future. It’s like a Rubix cube, but you’re starting to suspect it’s a gag gift that can’t actually be solved. It starts with Sengun. He’s brilliant, but he is complicated. For argument’s sake, let’s first assume that he continues to grow as an interior scorer and passer. Let’s also first assume that he stagnates as a defender and a shooter. OK. So, the Rockets would need to put the right pieces around him. That means a co-star who is a three-level scorer, and otherwise, it means three-and-D guys. Yet, it’s more granular than that. The Rockets would need weakside rim protection. Thompson is a bonafide weakside shot blocker. That’s not something you expect to say about a point guard, but then, most point guards aren’t 6’7” and one of the most impressive leapers in the NBA.. Can it work offensively? That’s a different question.

Jonathan Feigen with the Houston Chronicle talks about the late-game collapse that doomed Houston’s last contest:

After [Alperen] Şengün put up 45 points Tuesday, he was seeing double- and triple-teams. When he looked to pass out of it, the Clippers were much more active defensively than in the second half than they were early. He had just three points in the third quarter with two assists as the Rockets’ lead shrunk to six points. Without his scoring, the Rockets hit enough 3-pointers until Şengün got going in the fourth quarter. He finished with career highs of 19 rebounds and 14 assists, but the Rockets’ issue was on the other end... As with many teams, the Clippers were determined to keep Rockets center Alperen Şengün surrounded. They sent double- and triple teams to defend him, shifting his emphasis to rebounding and passing.

