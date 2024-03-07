Henderson Upgraded To Doubtful Against Rockets

Scoot Henderson is edging close to a return for the Portland Trail Blazers, listed as doubtful for tomorrow night’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

INJURY REPORT 3/8 vs. HOU:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Ayton (R Hand Sprain)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain)



QUESTIONABLE

Camara (Illness)

Grant (R Hamstring Soreness)

Walker (R Hip Contusion) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 8, 2024

A left adductor strain has sidelined the third overall pick since before his appearance in the Rising Stars event at NBA All Star weekend in Indiana.

Center Deandre Ayton has again been listed as doubtful as he returns from a right hand sprain suffered against the Miami Heat last week.

After returning from injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Jerami Grant is listed as questionable with right hamstring soreness. Jabari Walker and Toumani Camara are also questionable with a hip contusion and illness respectively.

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis), Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) remain out.

The Blazers take on the Rockets in the first night of a home back-to-back, returning to the Moda Center on Saturday to host the Toronto Raptors.