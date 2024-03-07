Hi Portland Trail Blazers and Blazer’s Edge fans. It’s Dave Deckard, your friendly managing editor around these parts. You’ve read uncharacteristically few articles with my byline here lately. As others have no doubt told you, I experienced a little...medical incident over the last week. My memory isn’t entirely intact yet, but like any good writer delivering the latest injury report, I can give you the facts and possibly a few of the implications.

What Happened to Dave This Week?

Here’s the story as far as I know it, with events remembered by me, supplemented by those around me when I wasn’t all that conscious.

I run and/or work out every day but Sunday. I have for years. It’s just a thing. Keeps me sane and, supposedly, somewhat healthy.

Mid-week last week—Wednesday, I believe—I came home from a run. It was a nice one. Everything went fine. When I finished, I sat down at the kitchen table across from my son, Baby Point Guard. You may remember him as a draftee to the family in the mid-2000’s. He’s now 16. Baby Point Guard and The Daughter of Ultimate Brilliance, my 13-year-old, comprise the entirely of my immediate family nowadays.

In any case, I sat down at the table after my run and said, “My heart feels a little weird.” It wasn’t any big declaration. Running makes hearts go fast. Mine occasionally fluttered a bit after exercise sometimes. It was no big deal.

Until it was. A very big deal, apparently.

I remember saying that sentence to Baby Point Guard, then there was a big blur for a while. The next thing I remember clearly and consciously was waking up in a hospital bed, saying, “Buhhhh...what? Where am I? Who am I? What even is life? And why am I hooked up to all these beeping, wiry things?”

Here’s what happened in between those two moments. Apparently, soon after I talked to my son, I collapsed. Baby Point Guard ended up performing CPR on me while the Daughter of Ultimate Brilliance called 9-1-1.

I should point out here how lucky I am. First, by circumstance. The kids spend half their time with their mom. Had this happened on Tuesday and not Wednesday, neither one would have been home. Also, had I made it up to shower and change before collapsing, neither would have thought to check on me for at least an hour. At that point it may have been too late.

Secondly, and even more obviously, I am lucky to have the children I do. Believe it or not, we do not run regular “Dad may be having a heart attack...Go!” drills at my place. With zero notice, no training, and under stressful circumstances, Baby Point Guard and the Daughter of Ultimate Brilliance stepped in and saved my life, all alone, all by themselves.

After the 9-1-1 call got answered, paramedics and ambulance personnel took over. I got taken to the hospital, apparently argued with the ER staff about what I was doing there, then got a couple things done to me after they shut me up by knocking me the hell out.

First, they put a stint in the artery that was causing the issue. Yes. it was just one artery. Genetics, diet, caffeine-consumption...all may have contributed somewhat, but there was no smoking gun. It appeared to be one of those, “Shrug. Stuff just happens,” things. I don’t know if that makes it better or more scary, but there you go.

Second, they put metal leads and a little Capsule of Electronic Doom in my chest. The way they explained it is this. If my heart goes into arrhythmia, it’s going to shock me good, almost like the Blazers trading down to get Martell Webster instead of drafting Chris Paul. If it happens, it’s going to feel like a horse kicked me in the heart. (Almost like the Blazers passing up Kevin Dur...nevermind.) If it happens once, I’m supposed to thank my lucky stars it’s there and make an appointment with my doctor. If it happens twice, especially in succession, call emergency services and get to the ER right away. It’s like having a little Paul Revere inside you, I guess.

I also have three pills to take in the morning, three more to take at night, and a little bottle of glycerin pills to stick under my tongue just in case.

Other than that, I’m supposed to take a few weeks to recover, keep all incision points clean and dry, and don’t lift anything too heavy with my left arm for a while. And there you go.

Truthfully, my memory from the week is spotty. I don’t remember half the things that happened, or didn’t. My mind is coming back and gaining better hold. All I know is that I’m thankful to the Medical Staff at St. Luke’s Meridian and Boise, Idaho, and especially to my personal saviors: Baby Point Guard and the Daughter of Ultimate Brilliance. If they weren’t there for me, you wouldn’t be reading this now.

What Next?

The obvious question is, “What’s Next?”

Let’s answer one of the big ones first. Blazer’s Edge Night, 2024 is still on for next Wednesday. Tickets have been allotted. Our NBA Network leader, Harrison Faigen, has stepped in to coordinate last-minute details with the Blazers and our participants. If at all possible, I’ll be there with our 1700 guests that night too. It’s really an unmissable experience.

I’ll also keep writing here. But I want to add an asterisk to that.

Quality is in the eye of the beholder, but it’s absolutely guaranteed that no human being has written as much about the Portland Trail Blazers as yours truly. Local media personality Dwight Jaynes was beat writing long before I started, but his column-work eased long ago. You know the other big names in the market. But realistically, I’ve been writing about this team almost every day—often originally, and often at length—for 18 straight years now. I shudder to think of the amount of words that entailed, not to mention the hours, the sweat, the ethical decisions, the analysis, the joy, and the pain.

Through all that, I’ve managed to keep a warm and constant relationship with my kids, a tiny bit of a social life, and a whole ‘nother career in which I write, speak, inspire, comfort, and a bunch of other things I also do here, just under more serious circumstances.

All of this has become like breathing to me. There may come a time where I want to call it quits for one or both careers, but we’re not even close. It’ll take me a minute to get back to full speed, but I’m not going anywhere and I’m not stopping.

If I made it through the later years of the Neil Olshey era with writing chops and enthusiasm intact, I can make it through a little heart trouble. Believe me, getting cut open and poked with spiky electronics was a lot easier.

This seems like EXACTLY the right time to remember that I don’t do this alone, however. Sometime in 2007 I hired now-Washington-Post celebrity Ben Golliver to write alongside me, the first person besides me to write here since I took over. Since then I’ve never done it alone. We’ve gone through three generations of co-writers, recappers, moderators, and fellow-editors, with the Wise Old Timmay Guru on the Mountain throughout.

We have a broad and talented staff. Hearing the events of this week, all of them have stepped up and taken over the site while I was still figuring which was the call button, which made the bed move up and down, and which would shock my heart back into rhythm.

I’m home now, and will pick up writing again slowly. Now and after, though, never forget the effort, passion, care, and work of ALL the people who have rallied around this site and its audience. Few stories in the online sports world match the success, endurance, and inspiration of Blazer’s Edge. Our staff members, from generation to generation, have held that standard high. They continue to do so. I thank them warmly.

So, too, you the readers. Ultimately YOU’RE the ones who inspired certain four-letter-network people to pull us aside years ago and say, “Uhhhh...how exactly are you doing this?” You’re the ones who have made us better by improving and correcting our analysis and/or information in the comment sections under our posts. You have inspired, lifted, and been the core of this site for all 18 years I’ve been here.

If I have any gift, it’s knowing how to listen to, react to, and talk honestly with you. But that’s all predicated on a YOU. Without the readers, your thoughts, and your contributions, Blazer’s Edge isn’t nearly as special.

Thank you for being there, just like the staff here, just like the SBNation Network, just like my kids. You’re all life-savers. Together we remember that it’s not just about keeping life going, it’s about the purpose we live for. Talking with each other about something that unites us and brings us joy (or at least joyful agony?) is a pretty good purpose to be here for.

God bless. Thanks to you all. We now return you to your usual Blazers talk.

—Dave Deckard, Managing Editor