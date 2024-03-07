Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Close to Return?

Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson is nearing a return to action from a left adductor strain that has kept him out since the All-Star game, according to Blazers reporter Danny Marang:

If there’s no setbacks, Scoot should be able to go this weekend. https://t.co/may36bnjKP — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) March 7, 2024

Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian also reported that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was optimistic that Henderson was close to returning:

“Scoot is getting better,” Billups said prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Moda Center. “He’s progressing. He’s doing a little bit more on the court. I think he’s getting close... I’m hoping at some point in one of those games this weekend,” Billups said. “If he has no setbacks. He looked pretty good today.”

Henderson had been playing some the best basketball of his young career before getting hurt, averaging 14.1 points, 5.3 dimes, and 2.8 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from deep while shooting 95% from the line. Scoot is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists on 31 percent shooting from deep on the year.

The Blazers take on the Houston Rockets on Friday and the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, both at home and both with 7 p.m. Pacific tip-offs.