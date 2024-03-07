Should Fans Doubt Blazers’ Injury Report?

After a crazy week with four wild games and two wins for the Portland Trail Blazers, let’s tackle a few questions for the mailbag.

Our commenter CaptainMan asked the question on everyone’s mind while looking at the Blazers’ recent injury reports:

Are these injuries real or are they just tanking and trying to get as many guaranteed losses as possible?

This question was not only inevitable, it’s deserved. The Trail Blazers has lost the benefit of the doubt, spending two consecutive seasons scratching names off the roster in the Spring like it’s their eyes during Pacific Northwest allergy season. And it worked. By sending out some of the worst lineups in the NBA, they found a way to end up with the 7th pick and 3rd picks in consecutive drafts. It doesn’t seem unreasonable to assume the same again.

It’s no secret that the NBA’s injury list is far more complicated than just asking the doctors what they think. It’s a sometimes-touchy negotiation among multiple parties, including the coach, medical staff, and player. Every NBA fan knows that an injured player is far more likely to (be asked to) play through pain for a 45-15 team than a 15-45 team. In recent history, LaMarcus Aldridge pulled himself from the injured list despite an injured thumb to boost the ill-fated 2014-15 Blazers campaign.

Recently, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, and Malcolm Brogdon have joined the players in street clothes. Each of them bend the game in their own way, so losing them all would seem to cause some natural suspicion. But the answer is almost surely quite pedestrian.

Grant, who left in the middle of a game against Memphis, already returned Wednesday vs. OKC. Thybulle was active as well. Is it possible that neither of these players would have missed any games if their team was vying for playoff position? Of course. But in Portland’s current position, they can miss few days.

Ayton’s injury was the most visible, suffering a right hand sprain in a somewhat ugly collision with Miami Heat forward Kevin Love. The team clearly misses Ayton’s presence, even if his first season in PDX has been a mixed bag. The team misses Brogdon as much as Ayton, but his injury was virtually invisible. Considering that Portland would like to showcase Brogdon’s healthy presence on the court, combined with his recent PRP treatment, it’s unfortunately clear that he’s sidelined for a real concern.

Henderson’s situation is admittedly strange, showing up on the list after his All-Star appearance. The Blazers have provided little information, a level of ambiguity which will leave fans understandably uncomfortable. But in a season where Henderson’s nightly performance has been highly variable, Portland could use a little more clarity when evaluating his growth on the court. There are no scenarios where it makes sense for the team to sit him while healthy. Combined with the Blazers’ recent statement that they hope he can return Saturday night, it’s reasonable to assume Scoot really needed some time, even if the specifics are unclear.

In short: These injuries look legit, and recovery seems to be happening within a reasonable window based on the (sometimes minimal) information available. I’m not sure if that’s good or bad news, but it’s nice to look at an injury list without suspicion. Besides, they seem to be playing better while the injury list has grown. So even if it was a tactic... it’s not working this time.

Over in our Fanposts, our community member “What Now?” entertained us with the following question:

Who was your [NBA Draft] Lock that would have got you run out the league?

Challenge accepted.

But first, let’s talk about Blazers legend Brandon Roy.

I would happily regale any fan with the legend of how Timmay knew Brandon Roy should be a Blazer. I was convinced he had all the tools to be an All-NBA player. He was a Pacific Northwest native, and a can’t-miss prospect. I was crestfallen when he was chosen with the sixth pick, then thrilled shortly after when the news broke that he was being traded to the Blazers.

Again, I would regale people with that tidbit. But I don’t. Because if I did, I’d just be using it to hide from the multitude of times I had no idea which prospect would be successful.

Trae Young? The short kid who kind of looks like the annoying friend in a mediocre early ‘90s sitcom? He’d have to shoot really well. He’ll probably flame out in Atlanta.

Chet Holmgren? The guy who looks like stiff breeze might blow him over, got injured before his very first game? He’s tall, but so was Hasheem Thabeet. Good luck with that pick, OKC.

Jahlil Okafor? He doesn’t look like a star, but he seems good enough to stick around the league for a decent career. But that guy picked after him? Kristaps Porziņģis? Oh boy. Another dud for the Knicks. Note: I’m glad I didn’t form an opinion on the next pick, Mario Hezonja.

Of course, I’ve looked prescient occasionally as well. But after many years of incorrectly convincing myself that I know the perfect pick, and which players are bound to fail, I’ve tried giving up on having rooting interests on draft night. I’d rather leave it to the team, and hopefully be entertained with the result. May the Blazers pick the best player they see on the board, and let’s hope it’s the right one. Even if I might be quietly convinced they chose the wrong player. I’ve been wrong before.

Which draft picks were you the most wrong about? Comment below, or over in the original Fanpost.