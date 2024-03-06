Trail Blazers Play Inspired, Still Lose to Thunder

Early in the first quarter, when the The Portland Trail Blazers were trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder 21-8, the odds makers had the Blazers as 19.5 point underdogs. That’s a lot of points for a home team. Portland could have packed it in and prepared for the next game, but instead went on a run and closed the gap to 32-27 at the end of the quarter.

Portland fought hard the rest of the game, but would eventually lose to Oklahoma City 128-120. The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren proved to have too much fire power for the gritty Blazers. Portland fans remember all too well the beat down that occurred in Oklahoma City earlier this season, so it was good to see the team fight and keep the game close. Portland was led in scoring by Anfernee Simons’ 29 points and was once again electric in the fourth quarter. He is on a tear right now, and I’m excited to see it continue against good teams.

As an organization, the Thunder have the blueprint that the Blazers would love to copy. An all NBA point guard in SGA, and versatile shooting guard in Williams, and a dynamic big man in Holmgren. Tonight’s game showed the talent discrepancy between the two teams. Every time Portland made a run, it seemed like one of those three guys for OKC stepped up and grabbed momentum back. The Blazers have a long road to travel, but the Thunder’s pathway to success is something Rip City can emulate.

If you missed the game, you can see the recap here. After you’ve read that, here are the details that defined the contest.

Kris Murray Big Start, Then Foul Trouble

Kris Murray started tonight right off where he ended last game against the Timberwolves. Murray hit his first 3 shots in the first quarter and scored 8 points in the blink of an eye. Murray would end the game with 12 points on 4-5 shooting in just 23 minutes of play. Why only 23 minutes? Murray was plagued by fouls calls all night long and simply couldn’t stay on the floor.

Even though he wasn’t able to string together long stretches tonight, he showed us that his game is coming along and that it seems to be slowing down for him. He is finishing around the rim and not hesitating on this three ball. He connected on the only long distance shot he attempted tonight. Murray has emerged as a player of emphasis for the coaching staff, and I am glad to see the confidence they are instilling in him is paying off on the court.

Not the Turnovers Again

So it’s been awhile since I have talked about the turnovers, but I am going to do it again. The Blazers committed 17 turnovers tonight, which isn’t the end of the world, but it was the manner in which those turnovers occurred that hurt the team.

Portland battled all night with one of the best teams in the NBA. This same OKC team beat the Blazers by 60 points earlier this season. So committing 3 turnovers when the game is within 7 or less points down the stretch of the fourth quarter is back breaking. These turnovers occurred because the Blazers were trying to make the perfect pass and sometimes it’s okay to take what the defense is giving you.

Portland is third in the NBA in turnovers, only behind the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons… not the company you want to keep. I know the team is young, and the point guard position has been a revolving door, but turnovers in the fourth quarter when the game is in the balance are different than turnovers in the first quarter when fans are still finding their seats. Clean up the mistakes at the end of games, and the Blazers will be in more positions to win. This will come in handy when the games really start to matter.

Reath in a Dream

This season is the year of development for the Portland Trail Blazers. Since Doup Reath stepped onto the court, he has been a bright spot for the team and a focal point of the youth movement. If you were to write down your top 5 players this season, I am confident he would appear on that list.

What you might not know, is that Reath is going through inception; development within development. Tonight was the prime example of that growth. Reath started out this year as a stretch 5. His main skill is that he can hit the open three. But tonight highlighted the growth in Reath’s game. He went 0-5 from the three point arc, yet was able to find other ways of contributing. Reath drove the ball right at the teeth of the Thunder defense, which is not a great defense. Reath understood this, and took advantage. If he was just a stand still three point shooter, he would have never tried anything new.

Since this is the year of development, I am happy to see Reath develop in other areas. The Blazers have 21 games left in the season, and it’ll be interesting to see what other parts of Reath’s game develop.

Ball Movement and More Ball Movement

The Blazers recorded 27 assists tonight against the Thunder. That was 5 more than their season average. The number of recorded assists are nice, but the eye test gives you an even better glimpse into the ways the Blazers are sharing the ball. It starts at the top with Simons. He is Portland’s most lethal scorer, and yet his assist numbers continue to climb. He didn’t set a new career high in assists like he did last game, but he is looking for his teammates more often now. In the past, Simons was primarily a catch and shoot guy, but now he is able to create for others.

The rest of the team is feeding off of Simons. It feels like every player is looking to get a better shot for another guy. In transition, is where the passing is starting to shine. 3-on-2 fast breaks typically end in a wide open three. Tonight, Matisse Thybulle was the beneficiary of a couple of these unselfish passes. Teams heading into the lottery don’t pass like this. Time will tell if these passing traits become habit.

What to Learn From the Thunder

The players on this young Portland squad should be paying close attention to how the Oklahoma City Thunder control their movements and body at the rim. It seems like every guard on the Thunder know how to accelerate then be able to stop on a dime, hang in the air for an eternity, then finish with a basket or draw contact.

SGA and Jalen Williams have perfected this move and it’s almost unguardable. Towards the end of the third quarter, SGA put Simons in the spin cycle not once but twice. Drawing fouls on both occasions after connecting on the jumper. Simons was frustrated, but its the way SGA can control his body and hang in the air that threw Simons off balance. If Scoot, Simons, Sharpe, and any other Blazer can master this type of control at the rim, they will be a handful on the offensive end.

Box Score

The Blazers get the day off, then a visit from the Houston Rockets Friday night.