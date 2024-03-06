Recap: Thunder Hold Off The Blazers, 128-120

The Oklahoma City Thunder held the Trail Blazers at arm’s length most of the night, but Portland’s late surge led to a relatively entertaining 128-120 home loss. Anfernee Simons led the Blazers’ scoring with 29 points on 50% three-point shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 for Oklahoma City, and rookie Chet Holmgren added 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Here are a few details from tonight’s loss.

OKC shot 39 free throws while Portland shot 27. OKC looked noticeably tired at the end of their four-game road trip, making only 9 of their 22 three-pointers, many of which were open. Portland looked more energetic despite returning home from a trip of their own. The fans got their money’s worth. Considering Portland has lost to OKC by 62 this season, this game was nearly paradise. OKC maintained a low-double-digit margin through most of the night, weathering a few Blazer surges. But in the final minutes, Portland went on a 9-0 run, stealing the ball multiple times and nearly stealing the game. But the magic ran out, and OKC settled down to win by a pretty appropriate 8-point margin.

Box Score

What’s Next

A Friday Night game at home against the Houston Rockets, starting at 7:00 pm.