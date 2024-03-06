On This Day: Blazers Retire Clyde Drexler’s Jersey

The Portland Trail Blazers have 12 jersey numbers retired by the franchise, but arguably the most impactful one was sent to the rafters on this day 23 years ago.

On March 6, 2001, the Blazers retired Clyde Drexler’s No. 22 jersey. Drexler became just the ninth person to have their jersey number retired by the Blazers. Since 2001, three other Blazers and broadcaster Bill Schonely have also been honored by the organization.

Drexler played 12 seasons with the Blazers, averaging 20.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Drexler was also named to the All-Star Team eight times during his tenure in Portland and made the All-NBA Team five times.

Drexler was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2004 and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2022.

Here’s a look at some footage of Drexler’s retirement ceremony back in 2001: