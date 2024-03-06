Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are back home for six games at Moda Center starting Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The three-game road trip the Blazers just finished up was actually fairly successful. On Friday and Saturday, the Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, and on Monday, Portland turned in a very respectable performance against one of the best teams in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the end Portland lost 119-114, but a great game from Anfernee Simons and quality play from multiple youngsters made the loss pretty palatable for most Blazers fans.

The Thunder find themselves in a duel for the best record in the West with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, but they are losers of two of their last three. On Thursday they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, and most recently on Monday Oklahoma City lost to the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time this season, 116-104.

Oklahoma City Thunder (42-19) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-43) - Wednesday, Mar. 6 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (out), Deandre Ayton (doubtful), Toumani Camara (questionable), Jerami Grant (questionable), Matisse Thybulle (questionable)

Thunder injuries: Jaylin Williams (out)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From SweetFA:

With the Blazers slowly getting more and more healthy, is it time to send Rupert back down to the G League so the team can get a better look at some of the vets to see how they fit into the future plans?

I tend to go the other way on this. At this point I think it’s better to play the kids. I’m disappointed that injuries have limited playing some combinations of vets and youngsters, but I think we’ve really hit the point of no return here. Ping pong balls are becoming a bigger consideration, and we’ve gathered a ton of data on the vets. We know what Brogdon, Grant, Ayton and Simons bring to the table at this point, enough for the front office to feel pretty confident in whatever they decide to do going forward. With presumably two first round picks incoming this summer it’s important to determine which young guys you want to keep and which ones you might let expire or include in a possible trade. Nights like Monday in Minnesota go a long way to evaluating which youngsters might have what it takes to eventually be a valuable contributor on a hopefully contending team.

Thanks for the question!

What To Watch For

Tempt Giddey to waste possessions. With a high-scoring team like the Thunder you have to look for ways to get them to be less efficient. Josh Giddey is one of those ways. He’s shooting 32.8% from deep this season, and his shooting is only slightly better than that when there is no defender within 6 feet of him. Would you rather have Giddey taking a wide open three or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing literally... anything? I thought so.

With a high-scoring team like the Thunder you have to look for ways to get them to be less efficient. Josh Giddey is one of those ways. He’s shooting 32.8% from deep this season, and his shooting is only slightly better than that when there is no defender within 6 feet of him. Would you rather have Giddey taking a wide open three or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doing literally... anything? I thought so. Rebound like your life depends on it. I could go through 50 stats that show the Thunder to be a superior team to the Blazers. But something the Thunder are truly bad at is rebounding. When we look at advanced rebounding stats, the Thunder are 28th in offensive rebound percentage, 29th in defensive rebounding percentage and 29th in overall rebounding percentage. In a matchup where the opponent seems to be holding most of the high-value cards, you have to play what you have ruthlessly.

