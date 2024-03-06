It’s Time For the Blazers’ Kids To Play

It all seemed so promising in October. The Portland Trail Blazers opened the season with two high draft picks, a crop of other promising youngsters, a star who was primed to take a leap, and a series of veterans whose role could be determined. The team was, perhaps, just one season away from some real clarity: Who is showing the most promise? Who is getting traded? And do any players (crossing fingers) look like a future superstar?

Instead, we’re now in the fifth month of a season-long quagmire of conflicting directions. And with 22 games remaining, the Blazers should resolve this by handing the game ball to the kids.

What Happened?

Sophomore Shaedon Sharpe’s promising rookie season was followed by flashes of brilliance surrounded by injuries and lackluster play. Rookie Scoot Henderson improved after well-documented early struggles interrupted by multiple injuries. Malcolm Brogdon showed he’s still a worthy member of any rotation until being sidelined by injury. Anfernee Simons has been an unexpected beacon of inconsistency in between illness and injuries. And, nearly forgotten, Robert Williams III’s quest to stay healthy ended with an injury in just his sixth game.

The constant personnel changes left the Blazers discombobulated. And in the process, it shaped their rotational decisions.

Portland tried to “thread the needle,” playing long minutes to veterans with the hope that their stable presence would win games, with the side effect of shorter minutes for the up-and-coming youth. Unfortunately that led to the worst of both worlds: interminable stretches of the heavy-dribbling, veteran-dominated possessions you’d expect from a contender, with fewer minutes for the youngsters than fans may have expected. That combination still produced the same brutal losses you’d expect from a younger rebuilding team without veterans.

It’s not working, and never did.

Signs of Hope

Monday night’s loss in Minnesota provided the opposite of a common narrative. Despite the absence of “stabilizing” veterans such as Brogdon and Jerami Grant, the energetic “Baby Blazers” played the Minnesota Timberwolves tough into the fourth quarter, two days after roaring back against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half after Jerami Grant left with an injury.

In the previous two seasons, the Blazers shut down their veteran players in a clear attempt to lose more games and increase their draft odds. But this year, the team may be just as good without them.

Rookie Duop Reath surprised even the most optimistic observers, forcing his way into the rotation and a guaranteed contract. Toumani Camara’s defense has given Blazer fans hope for a future stopper in the mold of Nicolas Batum. And Kris Murray and Jabari Walker can be X-factors on any given night. It’s also natural to give youngsters like Dalano Banton and Ashton Hagans playing time to gauge whether they might be the next... well, Duop Reath. Will they win a lot of games? Probably not. And there will be blowouts. But they’ll bring infectious energy and effort every night.

The Elephant in the Room

The Blazers’ injury list is extensive, but also mostly temporary. Sharpe is a the exception; his recovery timeline leaves him unlikely to suit up again this season. But Deandre Ayton, Grant and Brogdon could feasibly return. That may leave the team with some hard decisions: Do they really still want to give 30+ minutes per night to “known quantities” like Grant, Brogdon, and even Ayton and Simons? Or can they use some finesse to give those minutes to the kids?

With the season winding down, the Blazers are underdogs nearly every night. But if losing is almost inevitable, they can do it in a more entertaining fashion. And in the process, the Blazers will not only give the youngsters their chance to shine on the court, they’ll give fans something fresh to root for.