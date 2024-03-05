Grant, Thybulle, Camara Questionable Against Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers return home after a three-game trip to host the Oklahoma City Thunder with some question marks over the health of key rotation players.

INJURY REPORT 3/6 vs. OKC:



OUT

Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)

Henderson (L Adductor Strain)

Sharpe (Lower Abdominal Surgery)

Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)



DOUBTFUL

Ayton (R Hand Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Camara (Illness)

Grant (R Quad Contusion)

Thybulle (L Hip Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 6, 2024

Jerami Grant is questionable with a right quad contusion suffered in the second game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Questionable status has also been assigned to Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara who missed last night with a left hip strain and illness respectively.

Deandre Ayton is doubtful as he continues to recuperate from a right hand sprain suffered in a collision with Kevin Love of the Miami Heat last week.

The Blazers will definitely be without Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis), Scoot Henderson (left adductor strain), Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery) and Robert Williams III (right knee surgery).

Portland will now enjoy six straight games at the Moda Center against the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.