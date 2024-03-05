Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Patty Mills guard has a new home, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. At 35, Mills has played 95 career playoff games with the Blazers, Spurs and Nets. He played 19 games with the Hawks this season and now joins the Heat where he’ll be eligible for the postseason roster.

The Indigenous Australian spent two years in Portland during the Brandon Roy era, as the backup point guard to Steve Blake and Andre Miller.

He averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 assists per game in 11.1 minutes. His primary success occurred with the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent 10 seasons and won an NBA Championship.

Now, Mills has an opportunity to add to the Heat’s point guard depth as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals in June.